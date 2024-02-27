LiTHOS Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

/Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States./

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - LiTHOS Group Ltd. ("LiTHOS" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: LITS) (OTCQB: LITSF) (FSE: YU8) (WKN: A3ES4Q) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 2,857,143 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company for a period of three years from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.90 per Warrant Share.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for payment of current payables, working capital, business development and for completion of client pilot projects. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Cboe.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four month hold from the closing date.

None of the securities issued in the Offering have been, and none of them will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About LiTHOS

The Company's mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. AcQUA™ is LiTHOS' patent-pending technology that spans the complete value chain from the conditioning and pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE phase into the polishing and purification of battery grade lithium feedstock. LiTHOS has two fully operational processing facilities: a 4,000 sq ft lab in Denver, CO and a 55,000 sq ft complex in Bessemer, AL. LiTHOS is working under contract with multiple strategic mineral resource owners and processing brines from the largest Salars in Chile and Argentina, and the Smackover reservoir in the Southeastern United States. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Aqueous Resources LLC, is a US Department of Energy grant awardee and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant awardee.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Taylor - CEO

Canadian LiTHOS Investor Relations Contact: Oak Hill Financial, 647-479-5803