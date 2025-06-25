Lithium South Environmental Impact Assessment

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company" or "Lithium South") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to announce it has received a response from the Mining Secretariat of Salta Province, Argentina, regarding the Environmental Impact Assessment (E.I.A.) for the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), filed in September 2024. The Company is now completing a response back to the Mining Secretariat to obtain final approval.

The E.I.A is an important part of the further development of the HMN Li Project as it will permit the construction of a Pilot Plant for a planned Definitive Feasibility Study. The response is being completed by Lithium South's multidisciplinary team of geotechnical, hydrogeology, environmental and community relations engineers and consultants. The work will include:

Targeted Field Campaign: a Standard Penetration Test (SPT) will confirm camp site stability while providing key data for foundation design.

Hydro-geological verification: fresh groundwater-level readings will be collected across the entire piezometer network, with new protocols for monthly monitoring to ensure continuous oversight of the salar's water balance.

Data integration and rapid reporting: Field results will feed directly into an expanded hydro-geological model, updated impact matrices, and an enhanced mitigation plan that addresses soil integrity, surface stability, erosion control, and ecosystem safeguards.

Community transparency: summary findings will be shared with local stakeholders, reinforcing the Company's commitment to open dialogue and socio-environmental responsibility.

Formal submission within ten business days: the Secretariat will receive a comprehensive technical dossier, including QA/QC logs, trend analyses, and a proactive engagement schedule for ongoing compliance reviews.

Building on this regulatory momentum, Lithium South will release a concise work plan for its Feasibility Study in the near future, outlining the project's optimized flowsheet, updated resource model, and expanded ESG framework designed to fast-track value creation for shareholders and the Province of Salta.

"Every request from the Mining Secretariat is an opportunity to demonstrate the rigor of our environmental stewardship and the professionalism of our team. We are proud to deliver best-in-class technical responses on an accelerated schedule as we advance the 100% owned Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project," said Fernando Villarroel, Chief Operating Officer and Director.

About Lithium South Development Corp.

Lithium South owns 100% of the HMN Li Project located in Salta and Catamarca Provinces, Argentina, in the heart of the lithium triangle. The Salar del Hombre Muerto has a history of lithium production, with Rio Tinto Lithium (Formerly Arcadium Lithium and recently purchased by Rio Tinto Corporation for US$6.7 billion in March 2025) in operation to the south of the HMN Li Project for over twenty-five years. The HMN Li Project is adjacent to the east with a U.S. billion-dollar lithium development by POSCO (Korea), now in lithium production. Exploration work to date has delineated a NI 43-101 compliant 1,583,200 tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") Resource at an average grade of 736 miligrams per liter lithium (mg/L Li ) , with 1,463,000 tonnes in the measured category and 120,000 tonnes in the indicated category, at a cutoff grade of 500 mg/l Li (Note 1 below) on the Alba Sabrina, Natalia Maria, and Tramo claim blocks, three of five non-contiguous blocks that make up the HMN Li Project (View Report: www.lithiumsouth.com/wp-content/uploads/2023-technical-report-NI43-101.pdf). A recent Preliminary Economic Assessment (Note 2 below) April 30, 2024, delineates potential to develop a 15,600 tonne per year lithium carbonate project. LIS is now moving the project forward to a Feasibility Study.

The contents of this press release and the scientific information contained herein was reviewed by Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and a Qualified Person under N.I. 43-101. Mr. Feyerabend participated in the writing of this press release and approves the content.

Note 1: A report titled, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate – Hombre Muerto North Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Catamarca and Salta, Argentina, Mark King, PhD, PGeo, Peter Ehren, M.Sc, MAusIMM, September 5th, 2023.

Note 2: The report titled, N.I. 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, Salta, Argentina, was completed by Knight Piesold Consulting and JDS Energy and Mining Inc., and on SEDAR April 30, 2024

