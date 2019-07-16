Lithium Chile Retains Montgomery and Associates as Technical Advisors for Upcoming Drill Program

TSX Venture Exchange: LITH

CALGARY, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Montgomery and Associates to oversee the upcoming exploration program at its Coipasa lithium brine project in Chile. The program is expected to commence during August and will include drilling and sampling four holes to an expected depth of up to 500 metres.

Montgomery and Associates has over 25 years of experience in the drilling and sampling of South American brine Salars. The company has worked throughout Argentina and Chile and has assisted most of the major lithium companies operating in South America today.

Steve Cochrane, President and CEO of Lithium Chile, stated, "Coipasa is one of our most prospective lithium brine projects. The extensive experience and expertise of Montgomery and Associates will be of great advantage during the upcoming program and we look forward to the commencement of drilling."

About Montgomery & Associates

Montgomery & Associates (M&A) has a history of partnering with clients to address their evolving challenges. Its base of clients includes mining companies, municipalities, private water companies, government agencies, industrial entities, and tribal groups who have come to expect state-of-the-art technical innovation combined with a strong, practical understanding of groundwater science. It employs a group of professionals in its U.S. and South American offices who specialize in hydrology, geology, soil science, policy and regulatory affairs, groundwater modeling, GIS analyses and 3D visualization, database management, and instrumentation and monitoring. Most of its principals have more than 20 years of experience; nearly all have master's or doctoral degrees, along with one or more professional registrations. M&A staff members frequently present at conferences, participate in professional organizations, and serve on advisory boards.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 167,050 hectares covering sections of 14 salars and 1 laguna complex in Chile.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-QB under the symbol "LTMCF".

