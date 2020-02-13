LiteLink Technologies Transitions from Trials to Commercial Revenue Subscriptions with Easterday Farms Across the USA with IoT Cold Chain 1SHIFT Sensors

VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - LiteLink Technologies Inc. ("LiteLink") (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B), a key player in supply chain platforms and logistic IoT sensors, is pleased to announce that Easterday Farms Produce Company ("Easterday Farms") has transitioned from trials to become a commercial client of LiteLink's 1SHIFT Logistics IoT cold chain sensors platform for rail freight transports.

Easterday Farms is a fourth-generation, privately held farming, packing and distribution company that serves customers across the United States. The company has 25,000 acres of potatoes, onions, corn and wheat in Washington State's Columbia River Basin, as well as a repacking and distribution facility in northern Florida.

LiteLink had provided Easterday Farms with its 1SHIFT logistics platform for its dedicated carriers and rail cars for a 45-day trial period, starting December 18, 2019, to track and trace moisture and temperature in real time for long-distance produce transports via dedicated carriers and rail cars with their next generation IoT cold chain sensors.

At the end of the trial, Easterday confirmed the order of 10 1SHIFT cold-chain sensors and subscriptions to capture real-time GPS, temperature, humidity and other in-transit critical data points.

"1SHIFT is fast and efficient logistics made easy," said Jesse Harris, the Transportation Manager at Easterday Farms. "The platform's real-time pricing and innovative programs enables us at Easterday to respond proactively to the changing market needs."

"LiteLink is very excited to have Easterday buy our devices and subscriptions after running extensive trials across the USA with 1SHIFT," said LiteLink CEO Ashik Karim. "At this stage, Easterday has given us the market value and validation we needed to confirm market fit, pricing, and system and device usability. This is just the tip of the iceberg for LiteLink's growth, and cannot thank Easterday enough for their feedback and transparency. We will continue to focus on scaling our cold chain sensors and platform to the North American agriculture and produce industry. With over 2.2 million farms in the US , and with approximately 193,000 farms in Canada , there is plenty of market share for 1SHIFT to capture."

To see the 1Shift devices that Easterday purchased, visit: https://1shiftlogistics.com/cold-chain/ .

The goal of the 1SHIFT platform is to provide any farm, producer or distributor with the ability to deliver their product as safely and quickly as possible by monitoring temperature and moisture levels in real time. 1SHIFT will help Easterday Farms ensure the best path was taken to maximize the freshness and quality of its produce.

About Easterday Farms

Founded in 1958, Easterday Farms is a fourth-generation, family-owned farming, packing and distribution company that serves customers across the United States. The company has 25,000 acres of potatoes, onions, corn and wheat in Washington State's Columbia River Basin, as well as a repacking and distribution facility in northern Florida.

About 1SHIFT Logistics

1SHIFT is an end-to-end logistics management solution that enables real-time transparency & tracking as well as peer-feedback and regulation. Users can make tactical and strategic decisions based on accurate, real-time data to stay ahead of the competition. 1SHIFT improves resource allocation and efficiency through planning tools and historical analytics, directly improving profitability. The 1SHIFT model was designed to support the mom & pop shops as well as the largest logistics companies in the world with ease.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B:FF) is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time.

