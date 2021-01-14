LiteLink Technologies issues Options Grant in relation to Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - LiteLink Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: LLT) (OTC: LLNKF) (FRA: C0B:FF), The Company announces that it has granted 14,850,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.07 for a period of 3 years from the date of grant. The Company's Stock Option Plan governs these incentive options, as well as the terms and conditions of their exercise, which is in accordance with policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About LiteLink

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT.CN) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B:FF) a company focused on emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI, cloud technologies, and gaming. Led by senior leaders and industry experts, LiteLink invests in and provides subject matter experts within portfolio companies to accelerate success and maximize value for shareholders.

For further information: Peter Green at 604-314-5675

