LiteLink Introduces SaaS Subscription for 1SHIFT Logistics to Accelerate Growth For Supply Chain & Converts Pommes Ma-Gic From Trial Customer to Paid Subscriber

As logistics has become more complex, it has become increasingly difficult to identify software pricing and onboarding online. Logistics software vendors have moved away from standard pricing to negotiating prices one-on-one to maximize profits per customer. 1SHIFT has opted to post their pricing models and have based pricing packages on the number of shipments a business conducts per month. The SaaS subscription packages will include a 'FREEMIUM' model that will be free to use for businesses that conduct less than 5 shipments a month.

"At LiteLink, we want customers to see how easy it is to manage logistics and freight for their businesses with 1SHIFT," said Ashik Karim, CEO of Litelink Technologies. "As with any good software package, the best way to get the product into customers' hands is with a free subscription version while at the same time providing a seamless experience to upgrade to best fit paid subscription models."

This innovative and intelligent SaaS product will support shippers, carriers and brokers to:

assign & gain full real-time and historical insights into your carrier or fleet performance on blockchain guaranteeing authenticity

give all customers and receivers a real-time tracker to follow their shipment to the highest degree of accuracy

plan & manage route optimization for carriers and fleets to guarantee most efficient route taken

auto-dispatch and manage shipments with your own fleet or your preferred carrier network

provide end-to-end shipping visibility and business audit for claims, late fees, and problem management with proof of audit

manage all proof of delivery digitally allowing for seamless triggers for invoicing and billing

Pommes Ma-Gic, now a paid subscriber of 1SHIFT, is headquartered in Rougemont, Quebec. Recognized for many years as "Capital of the Apple," Rougemont is strategically positioned in the heart of Quebec's produce industry.

"Our decision to choose 1SHIFT as our platform for logistics was easy. Since day one of our trials we saw the cost savings and value add of this platform. For example, my bill of lading process is now streamlined, driver-dispatcher constant phones are now drastically reduced and I have stats on performance of my fleet to make quick decisions" said Pommes Ma-Gic President and General Manager Sébastien Alix.

LiteLink has broken ground within the agriculture, retail, and fleet services industries across Canada and the US over the last six months. Transitioning to the SaaS subscription model is a natural progression in its product offering, allowing anyone to sign-up at their own pace and timeline.

LiteLink would also like to announce that its Chief Financial Officer, David Kwok, resigned effective December 31, 2019, in order to focus on building his own accounting practice. In the interim, Daniel Lee will oversee CFO responsibilities while Litelink conducts an executive CFO search.

About Pommes Ma-Gic Inc.

Located in Rougemont, Quebec, Pommes Ma-Gic has been part of the Canadian produce industry for more than a century. Through four generations, President and General Manager Sébastien Alix and his family have helped innovate the agri-food sphere by introducing the Collatio brand and cut-apple production to Quebec. Pommes Ma-Gic works with Sobeys, METRO, Loblaws, and other food retailers.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B:FF) is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time.

