LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES AWARDED NEXT PHASE FTTH CONTRACT BY KTUNAXA NATION COUNCIL VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $805,000

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access") (TSXV: LTE) (OTC: LTCCF) a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, is pleased to announce that the Ktunaxa Nation Council ('KNC') has awarded the second phase of a Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) construction project to the Company, valued at approximately $805,000.

The Company was awarded the first phase of a Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) construction project at the First Nation community ʔakisq̓nuk by the Ktunaxa Nation Council in Cranbrook, British Columbia last year (see press release dated September 15, 2021) for the design assist, supply and installation of the fibre build connecting all ʔakisq̓nuk community band office, health centre, recreation centre and service drops for all the homes and lots on subdivision road.

After successfully completing phase 1, Lite Access will continue with the construction project to include an additional 17kms of an in-ground backbone network, multiple highway road crossings, connectivity to a wireless tower via aerial as well as the installation of additional 37 service drops to the ʔakisq̓nuk First Nations homes.

Mike Plotnikoff, CEO of Lite Access, stated, "The award of this additional phase of the project is a testament to the ongoing relationship between Lite Access and the Ktunaxa Nation Council. We are extremely pleased to have been selected for this next phase, continuing what we started, and ensuring a robust project delivery for the Ktunaxa Nation Council and ʔakisq̓nuk. All of us at Lite Access look forward to a continued relationship with Ktunaxa Nation Council and ʔakisq̓nuk as we advance this critical project."

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators.

As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Lite Access uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by Lite Access in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to Lite Access' expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause Lite Access' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties described in Lite Access's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the financial year ended September 30, 2021 which can be accessed at www.sedar.com . The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless required by applicable law, Lite Access undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

