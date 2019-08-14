Liquor & grocery delivery app Deliverr launches in Calgary

CALGARY, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Deliverr.ca launches in Calgary – On August 1st, Canada's on-demand marketplace for daily essentials - Deliverr launched its fast liquor delivery, grocery delivery & takeout delivery service to residents of Calgary. With service already in Regina, Deliverr's latest expansion into Calgary makes it the second city to launch in.

Deliverr.ca is a Canadian on-demand service for daily items that delivers customers' orders in as little as 45 minutes. From the comfort of their own home, customers can select their choice of alcohol, grocery, takeout and a host of other things on Deliverr's mobile app, tablet or computer, and then Deliverr's personal shoppers will carefully hand pick, and deliver items, while ensuring that quality and freshness is at its very best.

To place an order one can visit the Deliverr website or download the Deliverr app. After downloading the app customers are able to shop from any local store and restaurant in Calgary. The best part about Deliverr is that customers are not limited to only shopping at stores that Deliverr has partnerships with. Users have access to hundreds of items from ANY store of their choice.

Deliverr is a great time saving solution for busy professionals, students and parents. Jordan McFarlen, a working professional and a new Deliverr customer, says, "I love Deliverr because it helps provide choice, quality and convenience. I know that I can get what I need, from where I need, when I need it."

Customers can shop in-store pricing on both Deliverr's website and app. Deliverr charges a delivery fee beginning from $4.99 and varies with the type and value of order. New users can get a free first delivery when they use the code: WELCOME. There is also a Refer-A-Friend program which gives the customer a $5 credit for every new customer who is introduced by a user and places an order.

Quality of product and service is important to Birju Patel, Founder of Deliverr. Each Deliverr shopper goes through training to best understand shopping practices to ensure quality and efficiency. "You can trust us to get you everything you ordered in perfect condition, we have taught every Deliverr shopper to shop as if the order was for their own family," says Patel.

