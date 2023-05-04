TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. ("PwC"), in its capacity as the court-appointed liquidator (the "Liquidator") of the business in Canada of Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB Canada") announced the launch of a sale and solicitation process ("SSP") for the purpose of soliciting proposals to purchase some or all of SVB Canada's assets, business and operations as a going concern or otherwise.

SVB Canada was an authorized foreign bank pursuant to the Bank Act. The operations of SVB Canada were focused primarily on lending to corporate clients.

To obtain detailed information on SVB Canada and its business, assets and operations, interested parties will be required to sign a confidentiality agreement. The deadline for the submission of non-binding expressions of interest is 5:00 p.m. EST, May 29, 2023.

For enquiries or further information regarding the SSP:

Please refer to the Liquidator's website at www.pwc.com/ca/svb or contact the Liquidator directly at [email protected] .

For further information: Chiara Battaglia, 514 833 3337, [email protected]