Liquidation Sale Now Underway at Majority of Hudson's Bay Company Stores Across Canada

TORONTO, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Store Closing Sales have begun at most Hudson's Bay Company ("HBC") locations while it seeks to restructure its business. Participating in this sale are 73 Hudson's Bay stores across the country, in addition to 2 Saks Fifth Avenue and 13 Saks OFF 5TH stores in Canada.

This announcement follows HBC's filing under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) and subsequent approval by an Ontario court to move forward with the commencement of liquidation of 88 stores.

Historic store closing sales are underway at most Hudson’s Bay stores, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH stores in Canada as Hudson’s Bay Company seeks to restructure its business.

The sales will offer unprecedented savings across the vast and diverse inventory as HBC prepares to close its doors at these locations. Customers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection and availability.

Sale Details:

Hudson's Bay Discounts range from 15% to 40% off the lowest ticketed prices across the store.

Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH Discounts 15% off the lowest ticketed price across the store

Discounts range from 15% to 40% off the lowest ticketed prices across the store. Discounts 15% off the lowest ticketed price across the store While all merchandise is being sold, closing discounts do not apply to beauty, stripes and select luxury brands.

All sales are final for purchases made on or after March 25, 2025 , in liquidating stores.

, in liquidating stores. Returns accepted in liquidating stores through April 6, 2025 , for purchases made prior to March 25, 2025 .

, for purchases made to . Gift cards and store credits honoured through April 6, 2025 .

. Sales of select store fixtures, furnishings, and equipment to be announced soon at select locations.

Find Participating locations HERE

The sales offer customers a chance to find great deals from this historic retailer that has endured for generations.

Six Hudson's Bay stores and one Saks Fifth Avenue location, (find them here) and www.thebay.com remain open for business and welcome shoppers. Closing discounts will not be valid at these stores or online.

About Hudson's Bay Company ULC

Hudson's Bay Company ULC is a Canadian entity that includes the retail company Hudson's Bay, comprising 80 stores and TheBay.com. Through a licensing agreement, 3 Saks Fifth Avenue and 13 Saks OFF 5TH stores also operate in Canada under Hudson's Bay Company ULC.

SOURCE Hudson’s Bay Company

Media Contact: [email protected]