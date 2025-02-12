Liquid Meta Announces Full Repayment of All Notes Issued to Cell View Imaging, Plus Interest

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd . (the "Company" or "Liquid Meta) today announced the full repayment of all principal and interest of the outstanding Bridge Loan issued to Cellview Imaging, Inc., previously announced on August 9, 2024. The full repayment of the Bridge Loans issued in two separate tranches on January 17, 2024, and March 7, 2024, was received by the Company on February 10th 2025. The total amount repaid was approximately USD$2,300,000.

About Liquid Meta

Prior to discontinuing its operations, Liquid Meta was a DeFi and Web3 focused company developing best-in-class technology and operational expertise allowing it to build a scaled business within proof-of-stake based networks. Liquid Meta was focused on liquidity mining operations and planned to build proprietary software and tools to access, automate, and scale operations within the fast-growing DeFi segment of the blockchain industry.

