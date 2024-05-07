MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - LionGuard Capital Management, renowned for its rigorous fundamental research, celebrates its 10th anniversary with the launch of the LionGuard Performance Fund ("the Fund").

Introducing the LionGuard Performance Fund

The LionGuard Performance Fund was established in response to strong demand for a distinctive strategy aimed at prudently compounding capital at high rates of return over an extended period. The Fund invests in a select number of high-quality publicly traded businesses that are signiﬁcantly undervalued by the market. The Fund prioritizes businesses with clearly identiﬁable catalysts that assist in correcting temporary market mispricing.

Building a Strong Foundation

Over the past decade, LionGuard has built an investment ﬁrm based on principles that remain intact today – investing alongside our clients, emphasizing capital preservation, focusing on long- term compounding, performing detailed fundamental research, and striving for continuous improvement in everything we do. These principles are reﬂected in the ﬁrm's entrepreneurial and high-performing culture, and trusted relationships with its partners.

"The initial years were instrumental in establishing our reputation as a trusted partner of choice for long-term investors/partners," said Andrey Omelchak, Founder, CEO and CIO of LionGuard. "Looking forward, we are excited to build on this strong foundation and to continue delivering value to our partners. We are just getting started."

Expressing Gratitude to Our Partners

As we celebrate this signiﬁcant milestone, LionGuard expresses deep gratitude to all its team members and investors who have shown unwavering trust in us, as well as to our esteemed partners including Water Global Asset Management and the Québec Emerging Managers Program. Their steadfast support has been paramount to our accomplishments.

About LionGuard Capital Management

LionGuard is a specialized investment ﬁrm with expertise in small- and medium-capitalization equities. Our unique investment solutions beneﬁt from detailed fundamental research on a market segment with numerous inefficiencies. We manage capital for institutional investors, family offices, funds of funds, and investment advisors.

