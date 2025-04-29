LiNova Energy and Saft Advance to Stage 2 in Joint Development Agreement

MONROVIA, Calif., April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - LiNova Energy Inc. and Saft, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, are pleased to announce that they have advanced to Stage 2 of the Joint Development Agreement. This advancement marks a significant milestone in their collaborative effort to commercialize LiNova's innovative polymer cathode battery technology in Saft's key markets of aerospace, defense and rail.

Building on a Strong Foundation

In April 2024, LiNova Energy secured $15.8 million in Series A financing, with Saft among the key investors, which also included Chevron Technology Ventures and which was led by Catalus Capital. This investment financed the continued development of LiNova's battery technology and facilitated the initial phase of the joint development agreement, which focused on integrating LiNova's metal-free polymer cathode technology into Saft's battery systems.

The successful completion of Stage 1 of the Joint Development Agreement has paved the way for Phase 2, focusing on scaling cell size, conducting comprehensive testing to ensure the technology meets industry standards, and the production of sample cells.

A Collaboration Advancing Sustainable Energy Solutions

LiNova's polymer cathode technology eliminates the need for nickel and cobalt, offering a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional cathodes. By leveraging abundant and readily available materials, this innovation addresses supply chain challenges and reduces environmental impact.

Saft's expertise in battery manufacturing and market presence, combined with LiNova's groundbreaking technology, positions the partnership to deliver high-energy, safe and sustainable battery solutions in Saft's key markets.

Leadership Perspectives

"Advancing to Stage 2 with Saft signifies a pivotal moment for LiNova," said Michael Nagus, CEO of LiNova Energy. "Our combined efforts are set to bring our sustainable polymer cathode technology to market, addressing critical needs in Saft's key markets, and in energy storage and beyond."

Cedric Duclos, CEO of Saft, added, "Innovation and sustainability are part of Saft's DNA. For over a century, our R&D teams have worked to advance battery technologies, often in collaboration with other industry experts. Our collaboration with LiNova Energy in scaling up its disruptive polymer cathode technology is a significant advancement and will ultimately benefit Saft's customers in the aerospace, defense and rail sectors".

For more information about LiNova Energy and its initiatives, please visit www.linovaenergy.com .

Michael Nagus, CEO, LiNova Energy