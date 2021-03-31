LinkPoint Technology Group Completes Acquisition of Ariatek, LLC

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- LinkPoint Technology Group ("LTG") announced today that it has formed an entity in the USA and will operate in the USA as LinkPoint Technology Group, LLC ("LTG USA"). LTG USA has completed the acquisition of privately held Ariatek, LLC, a Virginia-based Managed IT Support Provider focused on small-to-medium business markets.

Ariatek, founded in 2009, has been providing innovative IT and cloud products, services, and solutions to businesses and organizations throughout the state of Virginia. As part of the deal effective March 31, 2021, LTG USA welcomed new staff, including Ariatek's senior leadership, Joseph Won.

"I am very excited for Ariatek to become a part of LinkPoint Technology Group. As the founder of Ariatek, my sole priority has always been to deliver the highest level of IT services to the SMB market. Becoming a part of LinkPoint will elevate our capabilities and deliver more value to our existing and future clients," stated Joseph Won, CEO of Ariatek.

Continuing its growth plan to expand and enrich its managed services portfolio, this acquisition represents the first step of forming a physical presence in the USA and expansion to the East Coast. With LinkPoint's leading technology (IT solutions) and management consulting, Ariatek's resources and accounts will have access to seamlessly managed consulting, monitoring and unified support solutions to deploy and deliver all services more rapidly and efficiently.

"The acquisition of Ariatek was an easy decision based on a number of factors," said Kyle Sarwal, LTG President and CEO. "Both companies share similar corporate values and commitments to our clients. This acquisition supports LinkPoint's continued commitment to its growth strategy while strengthening its core business and furthering its cloud services offerings. We expect to benefit from robust industry trends, including increased share of managed IT services and growing cloud adoption."

Under the terms of the agreement, Ariatek will dba as "LinkPoint IT Solutions" and as a subsidiary of LinkPoint Technology Group, LLC. Additionally, LinkPoint will leverage collective resources (i.e., system, processes, management) from LTG's group of companies.

About Ariatek, LLC

Ariatek is a Virginia-based full-service IT firm, providing B2B IT consulting and managed services to the greater Virginia area. Ariatek specializes in providing responsive, high-quality technology support.

About LinkPoint IT Solutions

LinkPoint IT Solutions Ltd. ("LinkPoint) is a leader in systems and technology (IT) management. LinkPoint transforms how businesses operate, connect, communicate, and collaborate. Information about LinkPoint can be found at https://www.linkpoint.ca. For ongoing news, please visit the LinkPoint Newsroom.

About LinkPoint Technology Group Ltd, LinkPoint Technology Group, LLC

LinkPoint Technology Group is a group of companies that supports its clients through uniquely tailored solutions and services across IT, Communications, Development and Consulting. For more information about LinkPoint Technology Group, please visit https://www.linkpoint.ca.

