Link2Feed Launches New Volunteer Management Software Powered By InitLive

OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - At the peak of the pandemic, social impact companies InitLive and Link2Feed unite to support the growing demand for essential non-profit services. Over the past year, essential services like food banks have been transforming their operations to meet new safety protocols and have been working tirelessly to meet the surge in demand. A year in, organizations face the need to retool, serve more community members and find ways to do more in less time. Through a new partnership, InitLive and Link2feed are ready to help nonprofits accomplish this.

This partnership delivers a new Link2Feed volunteer management software powered by InitLive to nonprofits to streamline and scale their workforce operations to address rising needs by recruiting and managing volunteers more efficiently. As a non-profit technology leader offering easy-to-use client intake, multi-program tracking, and case management capabilities, Link2Feed is excited to offer this new volunteer management solution to their network of customers.

After countless customer requests and years of looking for the right volunteer management solution partner, Link2Feed found an ideal partner in InitLive. "As a fellow B Corp, we know InitLive meets the same standards and commitment to social impact that we do," says Link2Feed CEO, Emily Branton. "We've looked at many volunteer management solutions over the years and InitLive is the only partner we trust can deliver the same quality of product and service our customers expect from Link2Feed."

"InitLive is incredibly focused on helping nonprofits increase their impact through our volunteer management solution. Our partnership with Link2feed ensures community non-profits and food banks of all sizes are given the opportunity to capitalize on all the operational efficiencies our platform and Link2Feed solutions have to offer", commented Chris Courneya, CEO of InitLive.

Under this new partnership, Link2Feed will offer its extensive base of thousands of Nonprofit customers a new volunteer management solution powered by InitLive. Customers will add this new solution to their existing Link2Feed licenses, offering two solutions under one contract. This marks the beginning of a great partnership with plans to evolve the joint solution and enhance nonprofits' operational efficiency around the world.

SOURCE InitLive

For further information: Any inquiries can be directed to: Cassandra Smallman, InitLive Head of Marketing, [email protected] and Kristine Lalonde, Link2Feed Strategic Projects Coordinator, [email protected]