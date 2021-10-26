Link Announces $2.5 million Investment by Canaccord Genuity

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Link Investment Management Inc. ("Link") is pleased to announce a $2.5M (CAD) strategic investment (the "Investment") from Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. ("Canaccord Genuity"). This Investment supports Link's commitment to ensure employees participating in workplace savings plans have an opportunity to realize the best possible retirement outcomes through low fees, suitable investments and an amazing user experience.

Proceeds from the Investment will be used to fund Link's growth and expansion plans, focusing on strengthening its current market position amongst Canadian workplace savings plan providers and as a Fintech leader in Canada.

"As a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management services for Canadian high-net-worth investors, we welcome the opportunity to work with technology providers that offer unique solutions aimed at improving client experiences and outcomes," said Stuart Raftus, President, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (Canada). "Link provides a capability that is complementary to CG Wealth Management's existing offering, in addition to an attractive solution for small and mid-size employers."

Brian McClennon, Co-Founder and CEO of Link, adds: "We are extremely excited to announce Canaccord Genuity as an investor and we look forward to the benefits of a long-term relationship. We are thrilled to develop the opportunity we mutually see with group retirement plan sponsors."

"We created Link to simplify non-salary compensation for companies that are looking to attract, reward and retain top talent," says Mr. McClennon. "We found that there was a lot of inertia preventing employees from realizing the benefits employers were trying to provide their employees. Whether it was employees who were reluctant to admit they were unclear selecting from a list of investments or members who were seeing returns reduced by high fees, we saw the opportunity to find a better way."

About Link

Link Investment Management provides business solutions for workplace savings, equity and health plan administration. From our headquarters in Calgary, the Link team delivers group plan solutions to provide a better retirement for all Canadians. Their innovative, fully digital, software-as-a-service (SaaS) business solutions empower plan administrators and plan members with simple, affordable and efficient plan management. They work directly with companies of all sizes and channel partners to create the best solutions at an affordable price.

SOURCE Link Investment Management Inc.

For further information: Investor and media relations inquiries: Janine Crowe, Director Marketing, [email protected], 403-802-6020 ext. 1006, www.lim.solutions

Related Links

lim.solutions

