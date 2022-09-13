Lingo Media's Everybody Loves Languages Enters into Strategic Partnership with Row 9-Digital to Feature Hollywood Films in its Language Learning Products

Combines state-of-the-art technology and content with Row 9-Digital's AcadeMe+ to offer interactive lessons from more than 1,000 of Hollywood's most popular films

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Everybody Loves Languages Inc. ("ELL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lingo Media Corporation ( TSXV: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media"), www.lingomedia.com, an EdTech language-learning edutainment and content development company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership on September 12, 2022 with Row 9-Digital ("Row-9 Digital") to develop and sell language learning programs that teach reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills by using Hollywood film clips from popular movies such as Soul, Lightyear, Encanto, and West Side Story.

The new business unit will operate under a subsidiary, Everybody Loves Languages Ltd., launching a suite of products in the edutainment field that will entertain and educate students at the same time. ELL owns a 51% stake, and Row 9-Digital holds a 49% stake in the new venture. The global edutainment market is expected to reach US $5.81 billion by 2029, reports Data Bridge Market Research.

According to the British Council, the visuality of film is an invaluable language teaching tool, enabling learners to understand more by interpreting the language in a full visual context. Film assists the learners' comprehension by allowing them to simultaneously listen to language exchanges and see such visual supports as facial expressions and gestures. These visual clues support the verbal message and provide a focus of attention. Studies show that movies improve reading, writing, and critical thinking skills, and 90% of teachers polled said that movies generate engagement and increase motivation to study.

The new partnership will combine ELL's learning management system and content with Row 9-Digital's AcadeMe+. Row 9-Digital secured the license to a library of more than 1,000 Hollywood films that are integrated into the AcadeMe+ interactive lesson program developed by a team of pedagogical experts. AcadeMe+ uses an innovative AI-enabled film search engine to provide teachers with educational and student-engaging content. Since 2019, AcadeMe+ has been servicing the entire Israeli education system – 3,700 schools, leading universities and colleges, and 120,000 active registered teachers, and is also available globally in various languages.

By transforming Hollywood films into practical, engaging educational tools, teachers can stimulate students' critical thinking using movies produced by major Hollywood studios such as Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, Sony Pictures, 21st Century Fox, and WarnerMedia.

"We have been investing in ways to differentiate ourselves from the competition, and what better way than to integrate best-in-class production and technology of Hollywood and Row 9-Digital with our solutions to offer the most engaging educational experience for learners," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President and CEO Lingo Media. "Today's collaboration marks the starting point of a new chapter for ELL's operations. Students will be able to practice by interacting with their favorite Hollywood characters, engage with the best storytellers of our time, and stay entertained while learning. This new partnership will give us a unique competitive advantage in the marketplace, which we are very excited to introduce."

The AcadeMe+ platform features:

Ready-to-Use Interactive Lessons – Hundreds of curriculum–aligned lessons provide questions and quizzes to track students' comprehension of the subject matter before, during, and after the videos.

Smart Lesson Creator – Helps teachers easily prepare new lessons or edit existing ones with intuitive interface features.

AI-Enabled Search Engine – Allows teachers to search films and clips, tagged by subjects, topics, and grades, to use for lessons, including a unique caption search to locate specific scenes within films.

Student Performance Report – Enables teachers to track students' achievements and progress.

Teachers' Community Zone – Allows teachers to share course outlines with colleagues worldwide.

"AcadeMe+ transforms engaging Hollywood movies into academic tools that present curriculum in a broad interdisciplinary context," said Yuval Kalati, Founder and CEO of AcadeMe+ at Row 9-Digital. "Our lessons integrate social-emotional contexts that studies have shown improve academic achievements. Mixing education with entertainment is key to learner engagement and helps students gain the skills needed to solve complex, ambiguous, and dynamic 21st-century problems. We are very excited to start this strategic partnership with Lingo Media and provide the education market with an innovative game-changing online language learning platform based on the world's most entertaining and popular content."

About Lingo Media (TSX-V: LM; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA )

Lingo Media is an EdTech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. ("ELL") and Lingo Learning Inc. ELL is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning is the content development arm publishing print-based English language learning materials in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to extend its market reach and expand its product offerings.

