Lingo Media's Everybody Loves Languages Announces Partnership with Institucion Educativa Fusca in Colombia

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media") subsidiary, ELL Technologies Ltd., DBA as Everybody Loves Languages ("Everybody Loves Languages" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'building a multilingual world' through innovative online technologies and solutions, through their social solidarity compaign has partnered with Institucion Educativa Fusac ("IEF") in Colombia. The partnership will provide IEF full access to Everyday Loves Languages' English-language teaching ecosystem and programs for all their students.

Institucion Educativa Fusca is a public school system in the subdivision of Fusca department of Cundinamarca that serves more than 800 students. After reviewing six online language training companies, IEF's school board and local education secretary unanimously decided to partner with Everybody Loves Languages. Some of the notable merits include teacher training and language education and allowing IEF to operate a full-fledged bilingual program following international standards and local needs.

"We were impressed by Everybody Loves Languages' devotion to education," Edgar Fernando Pinzon, Principal of the Fusca Educational Institution. "Thanks to their incredible products and support, all our students will have the opportunity to learn English and advance their education." As part of the initiative, the Everybody Loves Languages ecosystem will be incorporated into the school's curriculum as a means to manage, operate, and teach English in preschool, middle school, and high school.

"We are committed to giving children, regardless of socioeconomic status, the opportunity to learn," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media. "The social solidarity campaign we developed will benefit institutions like IEF and give students of all backgrounds equitable access to our programs, which will help them learn one of the world's most in-demand languages."

The partnership was designed to help increase the school's ICFES Saber 11 scores ad ranking, enabling students to seek continued education opportunitie after they graduate high school. To lean more about Everybody Loves Languages, visist elltechnologies.com. For more information about Institucion Educativa Fusca, visit ieofusca.edu.co.

About Everybody Loves Languages

ELL Technologies Ltd., d/b/a Everybody Loves Languages, is a language-learning company based in Toronto, Canada. With over 25 years of experience in EdTech, Everybody Loves Languages is on a mission to build a multilingual world, using state-of-the-art technology and first-class language-learning content and methodology. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions including assessments, online and offline content, real-time reports, speech recognition technology and white-label tools. Through more than 2,500 hours of content in English, Spanish, Mandarin, French and Portuguese, ELL aims to connect people around the world not just through languages, but through the journey of learning them.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V:LM; OTC:LMDCF; FSE:LIMA)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages', developing and marketing products for learners of new languages through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages and Lingo Learning. Everybody Loves Languages provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

