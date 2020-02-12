Lingo Media's ELL Technologies to provide Liberty University with its interactive English language learning solution for foreign students

ELL Technologies Achieves Significant Milestone With First U.S.-Based Customer

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSX-V: LM; OTCQB: LMDCF) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns English' through innovative online and print-based technologies and solutions, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, ELL Technologies Ltd. ("ELL Technologies") has signed an agreement to license its interactive English language learning solution entitled English for Success ("EFS") to Liberty University.

Liberty University is one of the largest private, non-profit universities in the United States and one of the largest Christian universities in the world. Liberty attracts students from around the world and currently hosts approximately 700 international students from 70 countries at its campus in Lynchburg, VA. Including its online programs, Liberty serves more than 100,000 students. English proficiency is a challenge and a critical success factor for many Liberty students.

English for Success is an interactive language learning solution designed for students from the beginner English proficiency level to the upper-intermediate level. The EFS library of resources includes more than 1,700 lessons, 40,000 audio clips and a unique speech recognition capability to help students with pronunciation. English For Success' learning management system enables instructors to monitor each student's progress and assign tailored lessons based on their individual needs.

"We are very excited to work with Liberty University as they seek to expand their reach to attract foreign students who require better English proficiency to their university," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media. "We view the selection of our product by an acclaimed university like Liberty as an important endorsement and an indication of the potential opportunity that exists for our solutions in the United States."

"We are pleased to be able to offer our foreign students a proven solution to help them improve their English skills at their own pace and according to their unique needs," said Dr. William Wegert, Dean of International Student Programs, Liberty University. "ELL Technologies' offering stood out among the products we considered due to its robust content library and unique customization features."

Liberty University's Center for Professional & Continuing Education ("CPCE") selected English for Success after completing a thorough evaluation of alternatives. Key factors in the CPCE's decision included EFS's flexibility and the ability to "white label" and customize the solution for Liberty University's needs.

About Liberty University

Liberty University, founded in 1971, is the world's premier Christian university, one of the largest private, non-profit universities in the nation, and the largest university in Virginia. Located near the Blue Ridge Mountains on more than 7,000 acres in Lynchburg, Va., Liberty offers more than 600 unique programs of study from the certificate to the doctoral level. Over 300 programs are offered online. Utilizing its world-class infrastructure and Christian faculty, Liberty's mission is to train Champions for Christ with the values, knowledge, and skills essential for impacting tomorrow's world.

About ELL Technologies

ELL Technologies Ltd. is a digital language learning and assessment company that creates innovative SaaS eLearning solutions. The Company offers more than 2,000 hours of English learning content and has courses in Spanish, Mandarin, French and Portuguese, and is based in Toronto, Canada.

ELL's products and programs are marketed through established sales channels to key education, government and business organizations in Latin America, Asia and the U.S.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V: LM; OTCQB: LMDCF)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns English', developing and marketing products for learners of English through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers English language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies and Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for English language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

