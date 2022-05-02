LINGO MEDIA REPORTS Q4 2021 & FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM); (OTC: LMDCF); (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Building a Multilingual World' through innovative online technology and solutions, announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All figures are reported in Canadian Dollars and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.

Operational Highlights - 2021

ELL Technologies was rebranded and is doing business as "Everybody Love Languages", including redesign of its logo, website (www.elltechnologies.com) and platform

launched brand new Speak2Me for desktop learning

launched Ola App , allowing students to access hundreds of hours of speaking and pronunciation practice from their smartphones with Speak2Me and Studio features

redesigned and refreshed the product design for English, Spanish, French, Mandarin, and Business programs

added sales personnel for LATAM and APAC markets

developed new reports for students and classes which provide further analysis and overview of students' accomplishment and progress

released Level 1 of English Academy, an English learning program aimed at primary school learners.

doubled the Portuguese course content to cover learners up to B2 on the Common European Framework of Reference ("CEFR")

entered into distribution agreements with partners in LATAM and APAC markets

expanded existing market for PEP Primary English program into one additional province in China

initiated the development of content and material for its Grade 3 textbooks for China market

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31st 2021 2020 Revenue $ 2,639,850 $ 2,102,054 Operating and development expenses 1,596,845 669,979 Bad debt expense (recovery) - 32,386 Income before amortization, share-based

payments, depreciation, finance charges and

taxes 1,043,005 1,399,689 Share-based payments and depreciation 55,932 54,336 Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange 185,636 234,974 Net profit 779,093 1,110,379 Total comprehensive income 726,573 1,077,609 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Earnings per share (fully diluted) $ 0.02 $ 0.02

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, totalled $2,693,850 as compared to $2,102,054 in 2020

Operating and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021, totalled $1,596,845 compared to $669,979 in 2020. In 2020, the Company received an Ontario Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit ("OIDMTC") of $904,940 which was recorded as reduction of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses.

Net profit for the year ended December 31, 2021, totalled $779,093 or $0.02 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.02 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 36.7 million shares as compared to a net profit of $1,110,379 for 2020 or $0.03 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.03 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.5 million shares.

, totalled or earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 36.7 million shares as compared to a net profit of for 2020 or earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.5 million shares. Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $1,043,005 compared to $1,399,689 in 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31st 2021 2020 Revenue $ 1,296,759 $ 958,766 Operating and development expenses 367,073 294,644 Bad debt expense (recovery) - - Income before amortization, share-based

payments, depreciation, finance charges and

taxes 929,686 664,122 Share-based payments, depreciation 55,223 (43,505) Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange 101,159 98,051 Net profit 773,304 609,576 Total comprehensive income 769,822 521,450 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Earnings per share (fully diluted) $ 0.02 $ 0.01

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, totalled $1,296,759 compared to $958,766 for the same period in 2020.

Operating and development expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, totalled $367,073 as compared to $294,644 in 2020.

Net profit for the quarter was $773,304 or $0.02 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.02 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 36.7 million shares as compared to $609,576 for the same period for 2020 or $0.02 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.01 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.1 million shares.

or earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 36.7 million shares as compared to for the same period for 2020 or earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.1 million shares. Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $929,686 compared to $664,122 in 2020.

"We continue to focus on growth and profitability while continuing to invest in our product portfolio and more over grow our sales and marketing teams. We aim to offer better products and solutions and growing our business further." said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media. "We intend to pursue more partnerships and expanding our reach to gain greater growth opportunities for the upcoming years."

The audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Management Discussion & Analysis are available at www.sedar.com.

About Lingo Media ( TSXV: LM); (OTC: LMDCF)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Building a Multilingual World', developing and marketing products for learners of new languages through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies Ltd., d/b/a Everybody Loves Languages and Lingo Learning Inc. Everybody Loves Languages provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

Portions of this press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are made in reliance upon Sections 21E and 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, performance, or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from management's expectations and projections and thus readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Lingo Media has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "should," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions. Lingo Media's expectations, among other things, are dependent upon general economic conditions, the continued and growth in demand for its products, retention of its key management and operating personnel, its need for and availability of additional capital as well as other uncontrollable or unknown factors. No assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by US Federal securities laws, Lingo Media undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve projected results are described in the Company's filings with the Canadian and United States securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

