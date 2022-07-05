Lingo Media Launches New English Language Learning Course as Global Demand Surges for Qualified Teachers

Global English language learning market to reach $27 billion by 2027

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media"), www.lingomedia.com, an EdTech language-learning and content development company, added its English Teacher Prep (ETP) course to its portfolio of products and services offering to address the increasing global demand on qualified English teachers, especially in countries where English is not the official language.

The ETP course provides an essential professional growth opportunity for teachers looking to strengthen their English proficiency and delivers critical methodologies for Teaching English as a Foreign Language ("TEFL"). The program was created by experts in curriculum design and features 120 hours of learning content. It uses the communicative language approach to help teachers foster a student-led classroom.

The course will provide teachers with a robust selection of engaging English lesson plans and ready-to-use activities that will shift the focus of the classroom to a student-led environment. The self-paced online course is available now through Lingo Media's digital learning subsidiary, Everybody Loves Languages Inc. ("ELL").

In May of this year, a report published by The Brainy Insights said the global English language learning market is expected to reach US $35.78 billion by 2030. It also reported that English is the language of business, commerce, science, aviation, computers, the internet, diplomacy and tourism and that 0.4 billion people are native English speakers, with another 2 billion using English as their second language.

"With the rising global demand for English language education, institutions need well-trained teachers to remain competitive and deliver effective programs to their students," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President and CEO of Lingo Media. "We saw a clear need for a professional development program that would equip faculty with modern teaching tools. ETP is the perfect economical solution for institutions looking to invest in their teachers and improve their English teaching programs."

Over the past decade, many countries have prioritized English language learning to ensure their citizens are prepared to enter the workforce and succeed in a globalized world. According to the World Bank, on average governments spend more than four percent of their GDP on education. The formalization of these programs adds pressure to the already difficult task of finding and retaining qualified teachers. Teachers are also facing added pressure to teach in ever-increasing class sizes while staying up to date with modern academic principles and new teaching methodologies.

In Latin America, one of ELL's target markets, the lack of necessary English proficiency skills and pedagogical training has also been a common problem as reported by the Inter-American Dialogue . Researchers found that "many, if not most, English teachers in Latin America lack either the necessary English skills, the necessary pedagogical skills, or both, to be effective educators in the classroom."

For more information about Lingo Media, visit www.lingomedia.com .

About Lingo Media (TSX-V: LM; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA)

Lingo Media is an EdTech language-learning and content development company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education and technology.

Lingo Media provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages ("ELL") and Lingo Learning. ELL provides innovative SaaS-based e-Learning solutions, including learning management, content and assessment for language learning systems. At the same time, Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning material in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally. Its presence in LATAM, China, the U.S. and other countries continues to extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

