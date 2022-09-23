TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - LINE FRIENDS – one of the world's fastest-growing character brands – is bringing extra joy and cuteness this fall with a new pop-up store in Montréal.

The PLAY LINE FRIENDS Montréal Store will be 3800 sq ft, allowing a unique in-store shopping experience at the new Montréal pop-up. This pop-up is the first of its kind for Montréal and follows the successful PLAY LINE FRIENDS in Vancouver from earlier this year. The previous Toronto and Vancouver pop-ups garnered massive success and overwhelming shopper turnout, seeing 10+ hour lineups during its opening week .

PLAY LINE FRIENDS Yorkdale in Toronto (CNW Group/Sukoshi Mart)

Customers can anticipate new features at the Montréal PLAY LINE FRIENDS store, such as BT21-themed claw machines, new in-store photo ops featuring SALLY and BT21 characters, and exclusive product launches.

Canadian retail and lifestyle brand Sukoshi Mart and LINE FRIENDS have teamed up to bring beloved LINE FRIENDS characters to Québec for an engaging in-store experience equipped with new interactive elements. The 3800 sqft PLAY LINE FRIENDS pop-up will be located at Centre Eaton de Montréal in the space formerly occupied by the Footlocker store. Situated in the heart of Montréal, Centre Eaton de Montréal is the most renowned shopping centre in the downtown core that attracts over 30 million visitors annually.

The first 300 customers will receive a free gift to celebrate the grand opening while supplies last. Opening day visitors will also have access to other exclusive opening day offers.

BT21 – consisting of characters KOYA, RJ, SHOOKY, MANG, CHIMMY, TATA, COOKY, and VAN – will be prominently featured around the store alongside the beloved characters BROWN, CONY, SALLY, and more from LINE FRIENDS. Customers can shop new products, including sought-after plushies featuring BT21 characters and limited-edition Montréal-themed merchandise and products.

Sukoshi Mart will be managing operations of the Montréal pop-up store and online retail of PLAY LINE FRIENDS products on their website ( sukoshimart.com ).

PLAY LINE FRIENDS Montréal is set to open from Mid October 2022 to January 2023.

About LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that originally started with the Original Characters lineup including BROWN, CONY, and SALLY, created for use as stickers for leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. Taking a step further, the company has emerged as a global creative studio by offering diversified content based on its wide array of Intellectual Property (IP)s including 'BT21', characters created together with a global boy band BTS, 'WDZY' (ITZY), 'TRUZ' (TREASURE). LINE FRIENDS is also expanding its IP- based business by partnering with global media and game companies including Netflix (original animated series), SUPERCELL (Brawl Stars) and NEXON (KartRider), further diversifying its digital contents to become a leading global creative studio.

LINE FRIENDS has also collaborated with renowned brands including Bang&Olufsen, Converse, LAMY, Leica, Maison Kitsuné, Minions, and Starbucks all aligned with the company's philosophy and value to release premium character products. Since becoming an independent company in January 2015, LINE FRIENDS has operated more than 300 stores including a total of 15 markets including New York, LA, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. LINE FRIENDS continues to win the hearts of Millennials and Gen Z worldwide through interactive digital communication across multiple retail touchpoints including its online sales platforms. For more information, please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com .

About Sukoshi Mart

Inspired by the philosophy of "a small but certain happiness," Sukoshi Mart believes in celebrating the small joys of daily life. Since 2018, Sukoshi Mart has become Canada's destination for the best Korean and Japanese products. What started as a local shop in Toronto has grown into an expansive community across Canada and the United States. With two locations in the Greater Toronto Area, Sukoshi Mart offers a wide assortment of Korean beauty, Japanese lifestyle, and snacks. Sukoshi Mart continues to spread joy by collaborating with renowned Asian brands such as LINE FRIENDS & HYBE, making them more accessible to the North American market. Customers can also shop through the Sukoshi Mart website, sukoshimart.com, an online source for trending Korean/Japanese brands in North America.

To stay up to date with PLAY LINE FRIENDS' official launch date in Montréal and exclusive perks, sign up on sukoshimart.com to be notified!

