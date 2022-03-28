Lindt's Iconic GOLD BUNNY Celebrates its 70th Anniversary

Elevating Easter moments and creating sparkling memories for Canadians and people all across the world

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Beautifully dressed in gold, tied with a red ribbon, and crowned with a bell, the signature Lindt GOLD BUNNY, first created in Germany in 1952, has become the centrepiece of Easter celebrations everywhere.



For 70 years, the world has welcomed the GOLD BUNNY into their homes to be a part of their Easter traditions, from hunts, to filling baskets with delicious chocolate, decorating the perfect place setting, to sharing with family and friends. Lindt has everything that you need to make your Easter memories sparkle, including our classic GOLD BUNNY 100 gram and 200 gram in Milk, Dark, White and Hazelnut, and our show-stopping GOLD BUNNY one-kilogram.



The History of the Lindt GOLD BUNNY

Delighting families around the world for decades, the GOLD BUNNY has a rich history that details the beautiful tale of its beginning.



The story goes, that one Easter the young daughter of a Lindt Maître Chocolatier spotted a bunny in the long grass as the family was having a traditional Easter brunch. Excitedly she asked if she could go outside to play with it. Her father consented but as she ran to the door, the bunny promptly vanished into the bushes with a single flash of its tail.



For days, she was heartbroken. Her father thought long and hard how he could cheer her up before alighting on the perfect idea. He decided to craft a bunny so she could always find her little friend: the Lindt GOLD BUNNY was born. Every year after that, his daughter looked forward to hunting for her little GOLD BUNNY in the garden with family.



With its golden coat and little bell tied with a red ribbon, the Lindt GOLD BUNNY shines, heralding spring and brightening any Easter spread.



Today, around 150 million Lindt Gold Bunnies are produced every year in over 50 countries around the world. If you were to line them up nose to tail, they would span the distance from our headquarters in Kilchberg, Switzerland to San Diego, California – that's 9,800 kilometres!



Crafted from the Heart

At Lindt each GOLD BUNNY is expertly crafted with precision and care. From start to finish, it takes about an hour to bring a chocolate bunny to life. After coating a mould with fine chocolate, our bunnies are left to cool at optimum temperature to attain the perfect sheen and a crisp snap.



Then, each bunny is wrapped in signature gold foil and polished by the gloved hands of our Lindt Maître Chocolatier. As a final loving touch, each Lindt GOLD BUNNY has a red ribbon and bell hand-placed around their necks.



Availability

The Lindt GOLD BUNNY is now available for purchase in all sizes and flavours at a Lindt Chocolate Shop near you or hop online at lindt.ca .



For more inspiration, follow Lindt Canada on Instagram and Facebook and immerse yourself in a decadent world of chocolate, irresistible recipes, and delicious gift ideas sure to satisfy any occasion and craving.



Click here to see how the Lindt GOLD BUNNY is made.



Products:

GOLD BUNNY Milk, Dark, White or Hazelnut 100g - CAD 7.99

- CAD 7.99 GOLD BUNNY Milk, Dark, White or Hazelnut 200g - CAD 13.99

- The iconic, Lindt GOLD BUNNY, is beautifully dressed in gold, with a ribbon and golden bell that rings! The Lindt GOLD BUNNY will charm you and your loved ones this Easter. Available in milk, dark, white and hazelnut chocolate.

GOLD BUNNY Milk one-kilogram - CAD 82.99 (this is a retail-only exclusive for Easter 2022)

(this is a retail-only exclusive for Easter 2022) LINDOR Easter Mini Eggs Milk 100g bag - CAD 4.79

- This Easter, indulge in our Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs bag. Each bag contains a collection of delicious milk chocolate mini eggs, with a delectably smooth melting centre. It's the perfect treat to share with family and friends or to use for your Easter egg hunts! Make everyday occasions a special melting moment with LINDOR.

LINDOR Easter Mini Eggs Assorted 300g bag - CAD 11.99

- Experience chocolate bliss with Lindt LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Mini Eggs, the classic chocolate Easter eggs created by Lindt Maître Chocolatiers. This assorted chocolate gift bag contains a collection of creamy milk, rich dark, and irresistible white chocolate mini eggs, each with a delectably smooth melting chocolate centre. These gourmet foil-wrapped chocolate eggs are great for entertaining guests, hiding for Easter egg hunts, and filling Easter baskets.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 31 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.59 billion in 2021.



High-resolution images available for download here .

For additional information and interview requests, please contact:

Jillian Starkie | rock-it promotions | [email protected]

Sinéad Breen | rock-it promotions | [email protected]

SOURCE Lindt & Sprüngli (Canada)