Lindt & Sprüngli launch new Lindt One for One line, giving back with every bar

The collaboration with Second Harvest helps demonstrate 'it tastes good to do good'

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Lindt & Sprüngli gives Canadians another reason to reach for a delicious chocolate treat, with the launch of Lindt One for One chocolate bars. For each Lindt One for One bar purchased, Lindt Canada will fund a donated meal to someone in need, partnering with the nation's largest food rescue organization, Second Harvest. The new purpose-driven product line helps to show that it can taste good to do good.

Canadians will be the first to experience Lindt One for One, as the brand looks to connect with new audiences beyond its chocolate bars. For over 175 years, Lindt & Sprüngli has been driven to enchant the world with chocolate, with a deep passion for premium ingredients and expert craftsmanship. These same goals shine through in the Lindt One for One product line, while also demonstrating one of Lindt & Sprüngli's core values: caring for the community.

"Our heritage, rich tradition and chocolate expertise have made Lindt the leading premium chocolate brand in Canada and this launch will locally bring to life our brand purpose to Enchant the World With Chocolate with big impact," says Justin Reese, President & CEO of Lindt & Sprüngli Canada. "With the launch of Lindt One for One, we look to enchant consumers in a new way, inviting them to take part in our value of caring for the community and, together, addressing food insecurity in Canada."

Alongside donating an amount that is equivalent to fund one meal for someone in need through each purchase, Lindt & Sprüngli Canada has made an additional donation commitment of $500,000 to Second Harvest over the next three years to help make a meaningful impact against food insecurity.

"With the incredible support of this partnership and the Lindt One for One campaign, we will be able to rescue and redirect enough food for more than 1,000,000 meals to non-profits and charities across Canada. A huge impact!" Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. "Through strategic partnerships with companies like Lindt & Sprüngli, we're able to substantially increase our fight against food insecurity in Canada."

The Lindt One for One line is distinctly packaged with a modern look that sets the bars apart from other Lindt classics, and will feature three delectable flavours:

Lindt One for One Milk Chocolate: Crafted by Lindt Maîtres Chocolatiers, this chocolate bar finely showcases smooth and creamy milk chocolate, allowing you to treat yourself while giving back to the community.

Lindt One for One Milk Chocolate and Hazelnut: A perfect combination of creamy milk chocolate and roasted hazelnuts for an indulgence you can feel good about.

Lindt One for One Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel Bar: Giving back has never been sweeter, as Lindt's smooth and creamy milk chocolate is combined with delectable pieces of salted caramel.

Lindt One for One bars are now available in Lindt Chocolate Shops across Canada, select Canadian retailers and at lindt.ca.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Kilchberg, Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 32 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.97 billion in 2022.

High-resolution images available for download here.

SOURCE Lindt

