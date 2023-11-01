Linamar Completes Acquisition of Mobex Assets

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today announced that its previously announced acquisition of Mobex has been completed. The deal was initially announced on September 21st for Linamar Structures USA Inc.to acquire a substantial porition of Mobex Fourth and 1, LLC's US-based assets for $64M USD.

Mobex is a Tier 1 supplier of automotive components. The assets acquired consist of manufacturing operations for propulsion-agnostic chassis and suspension modules and components, such as steering knuckles, control arms and subframes. The Mobex facilities will be integrated into Linamar's growing Structures Group.

Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar Executive Chair and CEO commented "We are thrilled to have completed a second strategic acquisiton this year. The Mobex operations join our Linamar Structures Group, now over $1 Billion in annual sales, along with the three new EV battery enclosures facilities acquired last quarter from Dura-Shiloh. We are building an impressive electrified and propulsion-agnostic portfolio of Structural & Chassis products that greatly increases our vehicle content potential for the future regardless of the propulsion system chosen by the market. This an important strategy giving us flexibility and mitigating risk."

Linamar management will immediately begin integration activities to accelerate the business optimization plan and to better support the needs of key customers.

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack, MacDon and Salford. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. Salford also supplies the agriculture market with farm tillage and crop fertilizer applicator equipment. The Mobility segment is focused on propulsion systems, structural and chassis systems, energy storage and power generation for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets, and is subdivided into three regional groups and one global product group: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the newly formed Structures Group. The Regional Mobility groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly. The Linamar Structures Group offers competitive lightweight innovations for safety-critical components and systems for the global mobility market. In addition, the eLIN Product Solutions Group focuses on Electrification and McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment. Linamar's medical solutions group, Linamar MedTech, focuses on manufacturing solutions for medical devices and precision medical components. Linamar has over 31,000 employees in 70 manufacturing locations, 14 R&D centres and 28 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $7.9 billion in 2022. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

