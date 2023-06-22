Linamar Completes $550,000,000 Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes

GUELPH, ON, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) announced today that it has executed and closed a note purchase agreement pursuant to which it sold CAD $550,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.96% senior unsecured notes due June 30, 2033 to certain institutional accredited investors (the "Notes") by way of a private placement. Linamar intends to use the proceeds of the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to fund the previously announced purchase of Dura-Shiloh's battery enclosures business.

The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended, the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Notes may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack, MacDon and Salford. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. Salford also supplies the agriculture market with farm tillage and crop fertilizer applicator equipment. The Mobility segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within the Mobility segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Mobility segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine and transmission systems of these vehicles. In addition to the recently formed eLIN Product Solutions Group that focuses on Electrification, McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment. Linamar's recently announced medical solutions group, Linamar MedTech, focuses on manufacturing solutions for medical devices and precision medical components. Linamar has over 28,000 employees in 66 manufacturing locations, 14 R&D centres and 28 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $7.9 billion in 2022. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

SOURCE Linamar Corporation

For further information: regarding this release please contact: Linda Hasenfratz at (519) 836-7550, Guelph, Ontario