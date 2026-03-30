LONDON, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is celebrating the upcoming Artemis II mission to the Moon with limited-edition commemorative Moonbits boxes that are available now for a limited time exclusively in London, Ont., the hometown of Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Limited-edition Moonbits boxes now available in London, Ont., Tim Hortons restaurants to celebrate Artemis II mission to the Moon (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Limited-edition Moonbits boxes now available in London, Ont., Tim Hortons restaurants to celebrate Artemis II mission to the Moon (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

The Moonbits 10-pack Timbits® boxes include the following information to help get guests excited about the landmark space mission: "Canada will make history when Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, born and raised in the London area, flies around the Moon as part of Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since the Apollo missions over 50 years ago. Canada will be only the second country to ever send an astronaut around the Moon."

The Artemis II launch is now potentially just days away – the first launch window is currently scheduled for Wednesday.

"We're excited to be celebrating this historic occasion with guests in London and the thrilling Canadian connection to this mission that we can all be so proud of," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

Supplies of Moonbits boxes are limited and they are available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across London while supplies last.

For more information on the Artemis II mission, visit the Canadian Space Agency's website.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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