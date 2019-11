Liminal BioSciences Presents New Preclinical Data on PBI-4050 and NASH Candidate PBI-4547

New preclinical data suggests PBI-4547 displays pleiotropic activities and has been shown to reduce non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), diabetes and fibrosis in different rodent models.

LAVAL, QC, ROCKVILLE, MD and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (TSX: LMNL) (OTCQX: PFSCF) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat unmet needs in patients with liver, respiratory and kidney disease, announced today the presentation of three scientific posters with new preclinical data in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) & hepatic fibrosis at The Liver Meeting® in Boston, MA.

"We continue to believe that our approach to addressing fibrosis in NASH and other rare liver conditions could provide a novel, differentiated treatment from other therapies currently in development", stated Kenneth Galbraith, Chief Executive Officer of Liminal BioSciences.

Key data was presented at the conference in three poster presentations entitled:

PBI-4547 Restores Metabolic Homeostasis in a High Fat Diet Model of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: Crosstalk Between Liver and Adipose Tissues

PBI-4050 reverses metabolic dysregulation induced by a high fat diet in a mouse model of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

PBI-4050 promotes hepatic stellate cell autophagy/mitophagy and restores a quiescent-like phenotype

Copies of these scientific posters are available from the Company's website at www.liminalbiosciences.com.

About Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Liminal BioSciences (www.liminalbiosciences.com) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline of small molecule therapeutics under development to treat unmet needs in patients with liver, respiratory and kidney disease, with a focus on rare or orphan diseases. Liminal BioSciences' research involves the study of several G-protein-coupled-receptors, GPR40, GPR84 and GPR120, known as free fatty acid receptors (FFAR's). These drug candidates have a novel mechanism of action as agonist ("stimulator") of GPR40 and GPR 120, and antagonist ("inhibitor") of GPR84. Our lead drug candidate, PBI-4050, is expected to enter Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of Alström Syndrome after further consultation and approval by the FDA and EMA. A second drug candidate, PBI-4547, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical study.

Liminal BioSciences has also leveraged its lengthy experience in bioseparation technologies through its wholly-owned subsidiary Prometic Bioproduction Inc. to isolate and purify biopharmaceuticals from human plasma. Our lead plasma-derived therapeutic product is RyplazimTM (plasminogen) for which the Company expects to file a BLA with the US FDA in the first half of 2020 seeking approval to treat patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency. The Company also operates a contract development and manufacturing operation in the United Kingdom, Prometic Bioseparations Ltd. ("PBL"). Liminal BioSciences has entered into a binding share purchase agreement for the divestment of PBL expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, and is not subject to any financing conditions.

Liminal BioSciences has active business operations in Canada, the United States, Isle of Man and the United Kingdom.

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Liminal BioSciences' objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Such risks and assumptions include, but are not limited to, Liminal BioSciences' ability to develop, manufacture, and successfully commercialize value-added pharmaceutical products, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Liminal BioSciences' to take advantage of business opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes in economic conditions. You will find a more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from our current expectations in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018, under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties related to Liminal BioSciences' Business". As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

SOURCE Liminal BioSciences Inc.

For further information: Bruce Pritchard, b.pritchard@liminalbiosciences.com, +1 450.781.0115; Patrick Sartore, p.sartore@liminalbiosciences.com, +1 450.781.0115

Related Links

https://liminalbiosciences.com/