Liminal BioSciences announces upcoming investor presentation at BIO CEO & Investor Conference

LAVAL, QC, ROCKVILLE, MD and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) (TSX: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company" ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat unmet needs in patients with liver, respiratory and kidney disease, today announced that members of the management team will provide a business overview and update at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place February 10-11, 2020 in New York, USA. The presentation will take place on Monday, February 10th at 10:15 AM (EST).

About Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Liminal BioSciences is an innovative biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline of small molecule therapeutics under development to address unmet needs in patients with liver, respiratory and kidney disease, with a focus on rare and orphan diseases. Liminal BioSciences' research involves the study of several G-protein-coupled-receptors, known as free fatty acid receptors (FFAR's). Our lead small molecule therapeutic product, fezagepras (PBI-4050), is expected to enter Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of Alström Syndrome and two separate Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of respiratory diseases, all subject to further consultation and approval by the FDA and European Medicines Agency.

Liminal BioSciences has also leveraged its experience in bioseparation technologies through its wholly-owned subsidiary Prometic Bioproduction Inc. to isolate and purify biopharmaceuticals from human plasma. Our lead plasma-derived therapeutic product is Ryplazim® (plasminogen) for which the Company expects to file an amended BLA with the FDA in the first half of 2020 seeking approval to treat patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency.

Liminal BioSciences has active business operations in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Liminal BioSciences' objectives, strategies and businesses and unaudited financial information that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward‐looking information includes statements concerning, among other things, statements with respect to the timing of any planned Biologics License Application filing, development of R&D programs and the timing of initiation of clinical trials.

These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Such risks and assumptions include, but are not limited to, Liminal BioSciences' ability to develop, manufacture, and successfully commercialize value-added pharmaceutical products, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Liminal BioSciences' to take advantage of business opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and approvals and general changes in economic conditions. You will find a more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from our current expectations in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018, under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties related to Liminal BioSciences' Business". As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

