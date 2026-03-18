LILYSILK Debuts SilkContour™, Built Around a Patent-Pending Silk Blend Designed for Movement and Ease

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, today announced the launch of its SilkContour™ Collection. Built around a new patent-pending silk-based blend developed for everyday movement and lightweight performance wear, the collection reimagines active essentials through a soft, close fit, and second-skin comfort. Designed for everyday sports and dynamic lifestyles, it includes biker shorts, flared pants, leggings, and supportive sports bras in blush pink, coffee bean, and black.

LILYSILK SilkContour™ Collection: A Patent-Pending Silk Blend Designed for Movement and Ease LILYSILK SilkContour™ Collection: A Patent-Pending Silk Blend Designed for Movement and Ease

SilkContour™ is a patent-pending tri-blend fabric composed of 36% silk, 42% recycled nylon, and 22% LYCRA®. Unlike traditional shapewear that relies on compression, SilkContour™ contours softly without squeezing or restricting movement. The double-faced knit construction places durable nylon outward for structure while silk rests gently against the skin to deliver a breathable comfort and refined stretch.

The fabric offers four-way stretch with high recovery, quick-dry performance, and wrinkle resilience, together with everyday durability engineered for abrasion resistance and shape retention. Incorporating recycled nylon, the material also reflects LILYSILK's ongoing commitment to responsible innovation.

Key pieces highlight the versatility of the collection that are designed to transition seamlessly between active and everyday settings. The SilkContour™ Second Skin Short combines technical structure with breathable comfort to offer medium support for both hard training sessions and daily wear. The Drape Flow Pant blends elegant drape with functional stretch to create a flattering silhouette that moves fluidly from active settings to everyday wear. The Streamline Pant features contour lines and contrast piping that enhance the body's natural curves while maintaining a smooth, second-skin fit. The Streamline Bra and Air Touch Bra provide medium support through sculpted seams and silk-lined interiors that balance strength with softness to ensure stability without compromising ease or refinement.

"We spent a long time asking whether comfort could also feel refined," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "With SilkContour™, we wanted to create something that follows the body's natural lines without pinching or squeezing. It's not about reinventing shapewear, but about creating something that simply feels good to wear."

The SilkContour™ Collection marks LILYSILK's continued evolution beyond traditional silk apparel and marks its expansion into performance-driven essentials that unite material innovation, sustainability, and everyday elegance.

To discover more, please visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram.

SOURCE LILYSILK

Sherry Zhang, Email: [email protected]