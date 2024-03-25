NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is proud to announce the continuation and strengthening of its partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF) to introduce the LILYSILK X NBCF Caring Collection.

LILYSILK and NBCF Partner to Launch Caring Collection, Elevating Breast Cancer Support and Awareness

In its third year of partnership, LILYSILK reaffirms its commitment to the NBCF mission of 'Helping Women Now®' by dedicating a portion of its proceeds to the cause. From March 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, LILYSILK pledges to contribute 50% of the gross retail sales from the LILYSILK X NBCF Caring Collection to NBCF, to help support those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

The Caring Collection features exquisite silk items designed to offer solace and support in everyday life. Each product from this line – Hope's Comfort Pillowcase, Eternal Hope Scrunchie, Hopeful Dreams Sleep Eye Mask, and The Hope's Embrace Sleep Set – is a testament to LILYSILK's commitment to quality, comfort, and community care. The collection serves as a symbol of strength, unity, and hope so no one faces breast cancer alone.

The Caring Collection is thoughtfully packaged to reflect the heartfelt gratitude and shared commitment of LILYSILK. The Hope's Embrace Sleep Set comes in a specially designed gift box bearing a message of thanks and solidarity, while individual items are thoughtfully presented in LILYSILK's signature packaging, accentuated with a Pink Ribbon-themed sealing sticker, symbolizing the continuous fight against breast cancer.

"Our ongoing partnership with NBCF is a cornerstone of LILYSILK's mission to make a tangible difference in the community," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "The Caring Collection transcends mere symbolism. It's a tangible pillar of support to those battling breast cancer. We take immense pride in standing with NBCF in this meaningful endeavor."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with LILYSILK and their commitment to NBCF's mission", said Candice Hensley, NBCF Sr. Manager of Strategic Partnerships. "Last year LILYSILK donated over $43,000 of eye masks to our HOPE Kits that are given to women undergoing breast cancer treatment. With their generosity and continued support, they will help us to provide breast health services to women. We are proud to have them as a partner as an extension of our hearts and hands."

