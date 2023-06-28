LIKUID.COM ACQUIRES HOSTMANTIS

The company strategically positions itself in the web hosting arena

MIRABEL, QC, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Likuid.com is pleased to announce the acquisition of HostMantis.com. This new acquisition strengthens Likuid.com's position as a leader in local web hosting. The integration of HostMantis.com into the larger Likuid.com family promises to enhance the company's positive impact on the growth of its clients. Likuid.com takes pride in being a local alternative to large multinational web hosting companies.

With the acquisition of HostMantis.com, a company specialized in website and server hosting for clients worldwide, Likuid.com now has access to local servers in the following countries: United States, United Kingdom, France, Australia, Germany, and Singapore. This enables Likuid.com to provide greater flexibility in data localization. It enriches the range of products and services by offering solutions tailored to specific needs in website and server hosting.

"Choosing the right web host is like choosing the right home for your online business. It can make all the difference in how you present yourself to the world and in your ability to achieve your goals," says Patrice Baribeau, President of Likuid.com.

For over 15 years, the company has been committed to providing reliable, high-performance, and secure solutions while offering exceptional customer service. The quality of its services lies at the core of Likuid.com's offering, and the team is excited to provide an even more satisfying hosting experience to its clients.

Likuid.com would like to express gratitude to all its clients for their trust and loyalty.

About Likuid.com

Likuid.com is a leading company in the web hosting industry, providing reliable, high-performance, and secure hosting solutions for businesses of all sizes. Founded over 15 years ago, Likuid.com is a local alternative to large multinationals, offering exceptional and personalized customer service.

About HostMantis.com

HostMantis.com is a web hosting company that offers reliable and affordable hosting solutions for individuals and businesses for over 10 years. With servers in several countries, HostMantis.com offers great flexibility in data location to meet the needs of customers.

SOURCE Likuid.com

For further information: Anne-Marie Caron, [email protected], 514 442-9775