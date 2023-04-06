Lightspeed Restaurant empowers ambitious businesses to make data-driven decisions on how to do more with less and drive more revenue

MONTRÉAL, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, will be showcasing new features on its flagship hospitality platform, Lightspeed Restaurant , at the 2023 Restaurant Canada Show April 10-12.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)

"Since showcasing the brand new Lightspeed Restaurant at last year's RC Show, we've definitely taken things up a notch," said Peter Dougherty, GM Hospitality, at Lightspeed. "As we continue to add more value for our ambitious customers, we're excited to demonstrate how our expanded offering empowers restaurateurs to make confident, data-driven decisions to optimize their operations."

Revamped with best-in-class modules, such as Lightspeed Advanced Insights , fueled by transaction data captured by Lightspeed Payments , and savvy integrations including OpenTable , Lightspeed Restaurant is helping independent restaurateurs around the globe do better with less. The easy-to-use system provides clear and actionable insights that restaurant operators can leverage to make the right decisions faster, such as which menu items will turn a guest into a repeat customer. Restaurant operators will find everything they need to help save time and money, drive revenue and scale their business.

The one-stop commerce solution for businesses with big ambitions, Lightspeed Restaurant, will be on display in the Tech Pavilion at Booth #1227 at the Enercare Centre. Product experts will be offering live demonstrations of features like Advanced Insights, Order Anywhere, Automated Inventory, Lightspeed Payments and more.

Lightspeed powers the world's best restaurants, including: Five Guys (Canada), Daniel Boulud Group (NYC), Alinea Group (Chicago), Canlis (Seattle), Big Mamma (Europe), Kei (Paris) and Maybe Sammy (Sydney), and is now available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Australia. Learn more about Lightspeed Restaurant on our website and see it in action here .

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Canada: Victoria Baker, NKPR - [email protected]; USA: Jennifer Fugel, Newsmaker Group- [email protected]; Lightspeed Media Relations - [email protected]; Investor Relations: Gus Papageorgiou, Lightspeed Investor Relations - [email protected]