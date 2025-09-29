For many local businesses, managing a full online store does not fit their model. Yet having no digital footprint risks losing customers before they ever walk through the door. Lightspeed's Showroom bridges that gap by providing retailers with an easy to navigate site setup supported by AI, tools that highlight their products, real-time inventory, and brand story without enabling online transactions.

"Selling online isn't right for everyone, but that doesn't mean retailers should disappear in the digital age," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "With Showroom, brick-and-mortar businesses can showcase their unique in-store experience while offering the digital touchpoints today's customers expect."

Built for Store-First Retailers



Showroom is designed for businesses with strong local customer bases and a focus on in-person shopping. By surfacing their assortment and story online, retailers can attract new shoppers, support loyal customers, and drive in-store visits without the overhead and complexity of eCommerce operations.

Setup is not just fast, but intuitively supported by AI and refined by Lightspeed. Retailers complete a brief onboarding survey, combined with their Lightspeed Retail product data, and Showroom automatically creates a custom-branded website and catalog. Merchants can then fine-tune the look and content with simple, easy-to-use tools.

Key features include:

A professionally designed, mobile-ready website

Automatic catalog creation and setup from Lightspeed Retail product data

Minimal setup, with AI managing the heavy lifting

Real-time visibility into in-store inventory for consumers

Seamless scalability into full eCommerce when the business is ready

With Showroom, retailers can confidently take their first step online knowing they will have the tools to expand into eCommerce at the right time.

Lightspeed continues to deliver innovations that solve real-world merchant challenges. While many competitors may offer AI tools for online selling or catalog creation, Lightspeed combines these capabilities in a single, purpose-built solution for physical retailers.

"This is not just about going digital, it is about giving retailers modern tools to compete on their own terms," Dasilva added. "Showroom empowers them with a beautiful, data-driven website without forcing them into a model that does not fit."

For more information visit, https://www.lightspeedhq.com/pos/retail/showroom/ .

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, hospitality and golf entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

