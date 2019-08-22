Lightspeed Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) today announced the closing of the secondary offering by certain selling shareholders of 6,209,542 subordinate voting shares, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to 809,940 additional subordinate voting shares (the "Offering").

BMO Capital Markets, J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. acted as joint bookrunners for the Offering. CIBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. also acted as underwriters for the Offering.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. The subordinate voting shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the subordinate voting shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the subordinate voting shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 800 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

