Lights, Camera, Britain! Transport Yourself into Your Favorite Films & TV Shows

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- Britain's rich history, culture, and breathtaking landscapes have long served as the backdrop for some of the world's most beloved television shows and films, from fan favourites "Harry Potter" and "Outlander," to "Welcome to Wrexham and Ted Lasso," to "Sex Education" and "Heartstopper." From the charming streets of Bath to the historic landmarks of Edinburgh and the stunning landscapes of Wales, here are some locations seen-on-screens that you can visit in Britain.

Follow in the footsteps of Emma & Dexter from One Day, set in beautiful Edinburgh, Scotland; Credit: VisitBritain/Simon Winnall The fabulously restored No 1 Royal Crescent in Bath, England stars as the home of the Featherington family in Bridgerton series; Credit: VisitBritain/Andrew Welsher

With Netflix's latest hit series, "One Day," captivating audiences worldwide, fans can explore the charming city of Edinburgh where main characters Emma and Dexter's story began. Hike up to the top of Arthur's Seat at Sunrise and enjoy the view overlooking the city, as Emma and Dexter did after the night they first met. Visit Grassmarket and walk up the Vennel Steps, where Dexter chases down Emma, for an incredible view of Edinburgh Castle. Or take in the history with walking tour with Invisible Cities. Walk up the Royal Mile and visit iconic attractions including the Real Mary King's Close to enjoy the city's culture.

Fans of Netflix's new sensation, "The Gentlemen," can embark on an exploration of filming locations scattered throughout England. Many scenes from the show's captivating narrative were brought to life at Badminton Estate in South Gloucestershire, home of the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort. This estate, known for hosting the famous Badminton Horse Trials, has been featured in many other hit series including "Bridgerton" and "Queen Charlotte." Visitors can attend estate-hosted events or simply wander through the beautiful gardens. For those seeking the quintessential English country estate getaway, check out iconic venues such as Cliveden House in Berkshire, Grantley Hall in Yorkshire, or Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland.

Embark on a journey through Amy Winehouse's London with "Back to Black," coming to theatres on May 10th. Explore the iconic London locations that shaped Winehouse's rise to becoming a household name. Begin at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, where Winehouse took the stage during the beginning of her career and enjoy an upcoming Jazz Show. Take a trip to Camden Town and shop at the Stables Market before making a stop at the Amy Winehouse Statue. Uncover other notable spots featured in the film, including Metropolis Studios in Chiswick, London Zoo, Fitzroy Square, and Primrose Hill, to walk in the footsteps of Amy Winehouse during the beginnings of her career. Enhance your experience with a music-themed walking tour of London, tracing the footsteps of Winehouse and other beloved British music icons.

As fans eagerly await the two-part premiere of "Bridgerton" Season 3 on May 16 and June 13, they can discover the filming spots across England. From the opulent Hampton Court Palace in Surrey, once home to King Henry VIII and now the on-screen residence of Queen Charlotte, to the meticulously restored No. 1 Royal Crescent in Bath, doubling as the Featheringtons' home, and the historic Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, which served as the interior setting for the Bridgerton family's London residence, fans can step into the enchanting world of "Bridgerton" and experience the magic firsthand.

Join the Doctor on an adventure through time and space and visit the iconic locations from "Doctor Who," ahead of the 14th season airing on May 11th. Enjoy the natural beauty of Dunraven Bay in Wales, known to fans as Bad Wolf Bay, located along the scenic Wales Coast Path in Glamorgan. Join a Doctor Who themed tour in Cardiff with Fogo's Free Tours, which runs on a 'pay as you feel' basis. While the National Museum Cardiff is home to works by Monet and Rodin, plus Welsh artist Augustus John, for Doctor Who fans, the museum's staircase is the biggest draw: Dalek, saw The Doctor's arch-nemesis conquering stairs. Head down to London and walk in the footsteps of David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi, among others that have incarnated the famous doctor over the years with the Doctor Who London Walking Tour.

Explore the iconic locations of Peaky Blinders, inspired by a real-life 1920s Birmingham street gang, in anticipation of the release of the new Peaky Blinders Movie which begins filming in September. Discover the rich social history of the West Midlands at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley, used as a filming location throughout all six seasons including, Charlie Strong's scrap metal yard, the Blacksmith's building and more. Experience Keighley & Worth Valley Railway in West Yorkshire and journey through a windswept land of heather and wild moors. Embark on a half-day tour of Peaky Blinders locations in Liverpool and see sites such as Port Sunlight Village to find Aunt Polly's Home.

Film and Television has been proven to be a powerful motivator for travel. According to VisitBritain research, almost a third of potential visitors are keen to visit locations used in filming and seen-on-screen. Expedia's 'Set Jetting Forecast 2024' found that nearly 30% of travellers say that TV shows and movies are more influential today than they were before, highlighting the growing significance of screen tourism.

Paul Gauger, VisitBritain Executive Vice President of the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand, said, "Travellers want to put themselves in the picture and walk in the footsteps of the characters they see on screen. Screen tourism provides us with the opportunity to showcase our regional destinations, less-visited areas and hidden gems, exploring not just the iconic filming locations, but also the unique charm of each destination.

"VisitBritain will be launching a 'Starring GREAT Britain' international campaign later this year across its major visitor markets. By shining the spotlight on film and TV inspired experiences you can only have in Britain we're encouraging visitors to come and discover more of our amazing destinations."

For more information on your favorite film locations that you can visit in Britain: https://www.visitbritain.com/en/things-to-do/great-britain-screen

