Lightlife® Gets Brutally Honest With Beloved Hollywood Parents Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard In New Breakthrough Brand Campaign

"Dax and I believe that honesty is the best policy—in parenting and with food," said actress Kristen Bell. "As a flexitarian household, we're excited to partner with Lightlife to celebrate their plant-based burger that tastes so good, we don't have to lie to our kids about it!"

"A Taste of Honesty" draws on relatable and universally awkward parenting conversations to highlight Kristen and Dax's refreshingly honest parenting style. In a series of lighthearted videos, the couple tells it like it is about everything from the birds and the bees to the food on their plates at mealtime. Eschewing the little white lies parents often employ, the couple embraces a simple truth: when you have food that's honestly good, you don't have to lie to get people—even your kids—to eat it.

"Partnering with Kristen and Dax is a significant moment for the brand," said Michael Lenahan, Vice President of Marketing at Greenleaf Foods. "As America's most honest, relatable, and fun-loving celebrity couple, they share Lightlife's core brand values. This campaign underscores our commitment to empowering families and inspiring honest conversations about food around the dinner table."

Lightlife, the plant-based pioneer, has been at the forefront of plant-based eating for decades, long before flexitarianism became mainstream. With a rich history of innovation, the brand's portfolio has grown to span a wide selection of plant-based proteins, including burgers, dogs, grounds, sausages, chicken and tempeh. The hero of its newest line, the Lightlife Burger, is everything you crave from a traditional beef burger, yet is made from plants, and contains half the ingredients of other plant-based burgers, making it honestly good—for you, your taste buds and the planet.

"At Lightlife, we believe that plant-based proteins are for everyone—whether you're a vegetarian, flexitarian, or a meat eater simply looking for more protein options," said Dan Curtin, President and CEO of Greenleaf Foods. "We often hear from parents that their entire family loves the taste of Lightlife, and parents love serving nutritious, plant-based foods."

This marks the second large-scale campaign that Lightlife has brought to market this year. It will be broadly advertised through digital, social and audio media, and can be found at lightlife.com/atasteofhonesty. Lightlife is calling on parents everywhere to join the conversation by sharing their own brutally-honest parenting truths with hashtag #ATasteofHonesty on social media.

Lightlife can be found on grocery store shelves across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit lightlife.com and join the journey on social with @LightlifeFoods.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® ("Lightlife") and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ ("Field Roast"). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

