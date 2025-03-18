LightFury announces India's own AAA title, 'E-Cricket,' and unveils its first teaser at GDC, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services

Cloud-powered showcase marks a historic milestone for Indian game development

BENGALURU, India , March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- LightFury Games, India's premier AAA-focussed game-tech studio announced its upcoming title 'E-Cricket' with a teaser and demo today at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025 in San Francisco. Created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the title reinforces LightFury's mission to establish India as a hub for world-class game development. It is powered by new, fully managed AWS capability Amazon GameLift Streams, enabling developers to deliver high-fidelity, low-latency game experiences to players using virtually any device with a browser, eliminating the need for dedicated gaming hardware.

LightFury's E-cricket Game (PRNewsfoto/LightFury Games)

Here's a first glimpse of the game: E-Cricket Teaser |LightFury Games

This year's GDC marks a milestone for India's AAA gaming ecosystem with LightFury Games' debut global showcase. The game is designed to deliver an immersive, high-stakes competitive experience, targeting both dedicated Esports players and cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Built on Unreal Engine 5, using AI and next-gen visuals, the title blends realism with advanced gameplay mechanics, reimagining the sport in an entirely new way.

The title is expected to nurture an engaging player community, featuring multiplayer modes, live tournaments, and interactive gameplay innovations that push the boundaries of traditional Esports gaming. The studio plans for a global launch of their game in early 2026.

"AWS is proud to support LightFury Games as they showcase their groundbreaking work on this new title at GDC," said Chris Lee, Head of Immersive Technologies at AWS. "Amazon GameLift Streams empowers studios like LightFury Games to deliver exceptional experiences without hardware limitations and unlocks new opportunities for game developers worldwide."

"It's an impactful opportunity for an Indian AAA game studio to showcase at GDC, marking an incredible milestone for the industry," said Anurag Banerjee, CPTO and co-founder of LightFury Games. "Amazon GameLift Streams is going to revolutionise mobile gaming in India - the world's second-largest mobile market. By delivering high-fidelity visuals on mobile devices through any web browser, this technology makes premium gaming more accessible and affordable," he added.

"We've announced the release of a blockbuster AAA E-Cricket game—made in India, for India and the world. We're committed to launching early next year, leveraging world-class tech and global talent to build India's AAA gaming ecosystem and position it as a key player on the global Esports stage," said Karan Shroff, CEO and co-founder of LightFury Games.

About LightFury Games:

Founded in 2024 by industry veterans Karan Shroff, Anurag Banerjee , and Tina Balachandran, LightFury Games is India's premier AAA-focused game-tech studio dedicated to building high-quality, cutting-edge gaming experiences. Together, their leadership team has worked on more than 40 AAA titles. The firm is backed by $8.5 million in seed funding from Blume Ventures, MIXI Global Investments Inc., Krafton, Gemba Capital and Java Capital.

Visit https://www.lightfurygames.com/ and https://ecricketgame.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643900/LightFury_E_cricket_Game.jpg

