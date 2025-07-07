Liftoff's 2025 Mobile Ad Creative Index Reveals UGC Is a Key Differentiator for Top Apps

Major findings from the newly launched report include playable ads having the potential to deliver impression-to-install rates 16 times that of non-playable formats for emerging gaming apps and a 20% increase in spending on interactive ads year over year.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Liftoff, a leading AI-enabled growth platform for the mobile app economy, has published its seventh annual Mobile Ad Creative Index. The report explores top creative trends that are attracting and scaling in ad spend across consumer apps and games. It also highlights the expanding role of AI in creative production, testing, and optimization.

This year's Mobile Ad Creative Index specifically analyzes creative concepts that have excelled in scale for Liftoff's highest-spending advertisers over the past 12 to 48 months. It is based on findings from over 4.7 trillion impressions, 263 billion clicks, and 1.1 billion installs between 1 January 2023 and 31 May 2025.

Highlights from the report include:

Top consumer apps are investing in interactive ads to compete for engagement

In 2024, the share of spend on interactive ads for top apps increased by 20% year over year. The share of spend increased by 2% for spenders outside the top tier. Top-spending apps differentiate their campaigns by adding innovations to evergreen concepts such as social scrollers, carousels, and scratch-offs.

Playable ads deliver returns across ad budgets for mobile game advertisers

In 2024, the share of spend on playable ads for top games averaged 35% higher than other games. Across all ad budgets, however, playable ads delivered higher conversion rates. Impression-to-install rates were 8 times that of non-playable formats for top spenders and 16 times that of non-playable formats for other game advertisers.

Tailoring "metaplay" elements to motivations can improve performance

"Metaplay" elements—gameplay that diverges from an app's core design to appeal to a broader audience—are widespread, but top games gain an edge by tailoring their metaplay ads to the publisher audience. The report found that aligning "metaplay" creative with publisher audiences resulted in a 93% increase in installs-per-mille.

UGC is becoming a key differentiator in driving scale for consumer apps

The share of spend on user-generated content (UGC) increased 11% for top-spending apps, with social and utility apps seeing the most significant jump of nearly 30% between 2023 and 2024.

Widespread adoption of Gen AI leads to more customized ad experiences

Creative teams increasingly leverage AI to enhance top-performing assets with 3D and motion and to create and test variations. Top advertisers also use AI to recombine their assets in customized ad experiences that break away from standard video to playable formats.

Yann Zeller, Chief of Staff, Creative at Liftoff, said:



"Today's creative landscape is shaped by a single, powerful truth: attention is the commodity, and brands, games, and influencers are all vying for it. Great mobile ad experiences can earn attention by aligning context with behavior. As ad formats become richer and AI expands our ability to personalize and adapt creatives at scale, we're able to unlock new insights into user behavior and motivation. We see users spend meaningful stretches with the right content, sometimes 60 to 90 seconds when the ad feels personal or prompts meaningful participation. This isn't just a better way to advertise—it's a better way to tell stories and the most exciting brief we've had in years."

Soren Steelquist, Director of Creative Production, said:

"The proof is in the data—more and more consumer apps are incorporating UGC into every stage of their marketing, and programmatic is no different. UGC works because it's authentic and relatable, and users are more likely to be influenced by ad when it's coming from a trustworthy source. To see higher impact from UGC creatives, work with a partner that can match the right creator with your brand and develop winning concepts that resonate with audiences."

For more industry trends, examples of top-performing creatives, and this year's high-impact strategies, download the full index here.

Methodology



The 2025 Mobile Ad Creative Index report, published by Liftoff, presents an incisive analysis of trends in mobile creative. The report draws on internal data analysis conducted between January 1, 2023, and June 1, 2025, examining over 4.7 trillion impressions, 263 billion clicks, and 1.1 billion installs to deliver insights on the performance of mobile ad formats.

About Liftoff

Liftoff helps mobile businesses maximize revenue through AI-powered marketing, monetization, and creative solutions that deliver better ad experiences and connect people with the products they love. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Liftoff maintains a diverse, global presence.

