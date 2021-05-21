LifeWorks Virtually Opens the Market

The new ticker symbol represents an important element of the company's rebranding from Morneau Shepell Inc. to LifeWorks Inc. LifeWorks is a global leader in delivering technology-enabled solutions that help clients support the total wellbeing of their people and build organizational resiliency. By improving lives, LifeWorks improves business. Their solutions span employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. LifeWorks employs almost 7,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use their services in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit lifeworks.com.

Date: Friday May 21, 2021

