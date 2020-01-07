Lifetime Developments Announces Final Phase of Liberty Village Redevelopment Initiative with Launch of Liberty Market Tower Project

Recognized city builder and community leader, Lifetime Developments, announces capstone project in Liberty Village, completing a three-phase, 16-year redevelopment of the growing neighbourhood.

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Renowned urban developer and industry leader, Lifetime Developments, is pleased to announce the third and final phase of a 16-year redevelopment project in Toronto's vibrant Liberty Village neighbourhood with the launch of Liberty Market Tower. Following the success of the first two phases of the Liberty Market Complex project - Liberty Market Building and Liberty Market Lofts - the final stage of the community's redevelopment has officially commenced.

For more than four decades, Lifetime Developments has created thriving neighbourhoods and successful commercial properties seen as major contributors to city building in the Greater Toronto Area. With a community-first live-work approach, Liberty Market Tower will add a dynamic new mixed-use element to the neighbourhood, accented by a distinctive art collaboration and a range of highly sought-after lifestyle-based amenities. Renowned multidisciplinary artist Anthony Ricciardi (@ricciardipaints) has been commissioned to create murals and sculptures that will be integrated within the communal living environments, designed to inspire residents and complement the creative spirit of the larger Liberty Village community.

"From the outset, our work in Liberty Village has always been about creating a community," says Brian Brown, Principal of Lifetime Developments. "As pioneer builders of the neighbourhood, we're proud to bring this project to life through a one-of-a-kind building situated where art meets business and industrial heritage meets modern design."

The development will boast a distinctive 28-storey tower featuring 281 luxury residential suites and seven floors of commercial space – all with connectivity to the existing Liberty Market Building. Over 12,000 s.f. of indoor and outdoor amenity space make up the 8th floor of the building, featuring a state-of-the-art fitness studio, entertaining rooms, business centre, outdoor dining and incredible views overlooking both south of the city and Lake Ontario.

This will complete Lifetime Development's 6-acre Liberty Market Complex, the connection between the community's thriving residential neighbourhood and its ever-growing commercial district. Since the project's inception, Liberty Village has evolved into a destination in and of itself. Both residents and visitors of the neighbourhood experience easy access to everything from sports and entertainment to hospitality and premium neighbourhood amenities - all in walking distance of one another. Liberty Market Tower reflects the best elements of the community and its distinctive surroundings, seamlessly blending the prevailing architectural context of the neighbourhood- both its revitalized turn-of-the-century brick and beam industrial spaces and its contemporary condominium designs.

For more information on Liberty Market Tower and/or to request more information, visit www.LibertyMarketTower.com. For additional information on Lifetime Developments and any of its developments, please visit: www.lifetimedevelopments.com and on social media @lifetime_dev.

About Lifetime Developments

For more than four decades, Lifetime Developments has created thriving neighbourhoods and successful commercial properties seen as major contributors to city building in the Greater Toronto Area. In successfully identifying emerging areas poised for growth, Lifetime has created vibrant, interconnected residential neighbourhoods which have greatly enhanced Toronto's real estate and development sectors.

Lifetime has developed several internationally recognized projects in the GTA. Its signature residences include Bisha Hotel and Residences, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Toronto, INDX Condos, Karma Condos, The Code Condominium, The Bond Condominium, The Yorkville, WaterParkCity, Lumiere Condos, Liberty Market Lofts, Victory Condos, M5V Condominiums, Whitehaus, Panda, and recently launched XO Condos.

Within Lifetime Developments there exists a strong culture of corporate and social responsibility to improve the fabric and quality of living within the communities where it builds. The company's charitable foundation, Lifeline, which has a focus on homelessness, gives back to Toronto's communities through their active support of, and participation in, many various local initiatives including environmental responsibility, health and wellness, and the provision of the basic necessities of life for those in need. Celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2019, Lifeline has supported more than 40 charities and programs and raised in excess of $1.75 million.

