Lifetime Developments and Diamondcorp Announce the Most Anticipated Project Launch of 2023: Q Tower - Private Residences on Toronto's Most Coveted Waterfront

Given the tower's prominent location, the team engaged internationally renowned Canadian architects, Wallman Architects, to develop the design for the building, that is set to change the Toronto skyline indefinitely. "We are honoured to be a part of this project, especially knowing how important this building will be, given its prime location. The Toronto skyline, photographed from the lake with the CN Tower in the frame, is one of the most used visuals when describing our City and knowing that our tower will forever be positioned immediately next to the CN Tower really pushed us to come up with a sophisticated design, that we are extremely proud of" says Rudy Wallman, Principal of Wallman Architects. Queens Quay West, considered to be the centerpiece of the Central Waterfront Revitalization Project that commenced more than a decade ago, today is a thriving world-class cultural, residential, and recreational hub, steps away from the Rogers Centre, Scotiabank Arena and Ripley's Aquarium.

The Tower's elegant and innovative interior has been designed by U31—award-winning interior architecture and design studio. With a blend of rebellious chic inspired by the British Monarchy and British design and fashion, U31 brings forth a harmonious balance between opulence and modernity, designing spaces that are both inviting and visually stimulating. Offering contemporary style with subtle nods to regal sophistication and 'Bond-esque' glamor, the Q tower stands in a league of its own.

At Q Tower, the pursuit of excellence extends beyond architectural mastery and into artistic brilliance. In his first-ever North American partnership, Michael Moebius, internationally acclaimed artist and photographer, renowned for his hyper-realistic illustrative portraits featuring celebrities blowing large bubblegum bubbles, will collaborate with Q Tower. His artwork is a cultural phenomena that has graced the covers of Robb Report, Mayfair and Grazia, as well as the walls of trailblazers and celebrities like Beyonce and Jay Z, Paris Hilton, Rihanna and many more. In his works, global figures such as Audrey Hepburn, The Beatles, and Marilyn Monroe are painted in monochrome or sepia with vibrancy and flair being infused through the colored bubbles. His stunning additions to the Tower are sure to give residents an in-home experience fit for Hollywood Royalty.

Q Tower will feature the instantly recognizable image of Queen Elizabeth II adorned with a big bubble as its artistic focal point. The Tower's infusion of art into living spaces adds character, emotion and inspiration that has never before been created with Michael Moebius' work in North America - Aligned with the developers' commitment to building interconnected communities that have an artistic fervor woven into every project. Moreover, the beautifully designed interior spaces of Q Tower will also be home to some new additional artworks from the renowned artist, including an homage to the greatest British spy: James Bond.

"Q Tower epitomizes modern elegant living, offering residents spectacular million-dollar protected views of the iconic CN Tower and beautiful waterfront," said Brian Brown, Principal of Lifetime Developments. "With its perfect location, remarkable building and unique design, thoughtfully crafted interiors, and the inclusion of celebrity artist Michael Moebius's captivating 'Bubblegum' artworks, Q Tower sets a new benchmark for Metropolitan city living. It's the perfect complement to the landmark location, where residents can immerse themselves in the unparalleled beauty of Toronto's skyline and waterfront, to be part of Toronto's rich global culture."

"Q Tower is more than just a residential project; it represents a lifestyle promise that will exceed purchasers' expectations and allow them to discover an elevated yet attainable standard of living. The central downtown location in the Harbourfront neighborhood, offers the very best of Toronto living - from being immersed in the energy and excitement of the bustling city to unmatched views of the calming waters of Lake Ontario," said Stephen Diamond, CEO of DiamondCorp.

For more information or to register for Q Tower, visit www.Qtower.ca For additional information on Lifetime Developments and Diamond Corp or any of its developments, please visit: http://www.lifetimedevelopments.com and https://www.diamondcorp.ca

About Lifetime Developments

For over four decades, Lifetime Developments has been renowned for its creation of thriving residential neighbourhoods and successful commercial properties. With an artistic fervor woven into every project, Lifetime is dedicated to holistic city building in the Greater Toronto Area, building interconnected communities with the purpose of greatly enhancing the city's vibrant real estate and development sectors. An unrivaled passion for the industry and diverse portfolio complements Lifetime's strong company culture that is rooted in corporate and social responsibility. Lifeline, Lifetime Development's charitable foundation, was founded in 2014 out of Lifetime's commitment to actively support and enhance the communities in which they build. The foundation has since raised more than $3M for organizations that provide necessary aid and support for some of the most vulnerable and at-risk communities in the GTA and across the country. For more information, please visit us at: http://www.lifetimedevelopments.com .

About Diamond Corp

DiamondCorp is a Toronto based real estate development company which maintains a strong commitment to developing high-quality, innovative and award winning residential and mixed-use projects. The company has established itself as a leader in progressive city building in the GTA with a proven track record in achieving municipal approvals for complicated sites translating into the highest and best use. Working together with the local Councillor, City Staff, and community, DiamondCorp is able to achieve its land use goals, creating developments that are sensitive to the surrounding community. Since its founding in 2008, DiamondCorp has invested in 24 development projects across the GTA, totaling development density of over 21 million square feet and acts as manager of the five Whitecastle New Urban Funds which represent approximately $930 Million in capital. For more information, please visit us at www.diamondcorp.ca.

About Michael Moebius:

Michael Moebius, a globally celebrated artist born in Pirna, Germany in 1968, rose from the stark contrasts of communist East Germany. In the shadow of its confines, he audaciously sketched characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the Terminator - symbols forbidden in his homeland. Although society nudged him towards engineering, Moebius' trajectory altered profoundly after discovering Alberto Vargas' pin-ups, anchoring his dedication to figurative art. Having refined his skills at Dresden's renowned Academy of Arts, Moebius achieved a pivotal breakthrough in 1998. The Berlin Wall's collapse granted him passage to the U.S., where his masterful painting and photography immediately captured attention. His creations, characterized by their opulent union of playfulness and Pop Art essence, often showcase luminaries like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn in delightful renditions. Esteemed magazines such as Playboy, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Robb Report have celebrated his art, marking it an essential for global aficionados. Transitioning from East Germany's limitations to the boundless opportunities of the U.S., Michael Moebius epitomizes tenacity, passion, and unmatched artistic genius. His legacy stands as a beacon of inspiration in the worldwide art landscape. For more information, please visit us at: www.michaelmoebius.com.

