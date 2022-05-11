LIFESUPPLY EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ORTHO ACTIVE

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Lifesupply Health Supplies Inc., (the "Company" or "Lifesupply"), a national online retailer of medical, health and safety products, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Ortho Active, a premiere manufacturer and distributor of orthopedic products. This partnership allows Lifesupply to provide patients, caregivers, and medical professionals with 24/7 access to brand name high-quality orthotic product lines from around the world.

Lifesupply utilizes its proprietary online retail platform to deliver high demand medical supplies via lifesupply.com where its customers can securely complete transactions at their convenience anywhere, anytime and on the go. Through this initiative with Ortho Active, Lifesupply enhances its ability to deliver the convenience of shopping for orthopedic products to consumers across Canada. Ortho Active products are also available at Dexton Medical, Lifesupply's medical store in metro Vancouver.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Ortho Active." said Abdul Ladha, Chairman and CEO of Lifesupply. This relationship is important to Lifesupply, enabling us to broaden our ability to deliver premiere orthopedic products to our customers, both online and in store. We continue to look for opportunities to expand our online platform and enhance the diversity of essential brand name medical products we provide to Canadians across the country."

About LifeSupply

Lifesupply is engaged in the business of the marketing and sale of health and medical products, and related services. The Company operates various online sites, including "lifesupply.com" and "lifesupply.ca", that provide consumers access to over 50,000 products (SKU's) of health and medical products.

The Company has over a decade of experience in the medical supplies industry and an outstanding team of founding investors that form the basis of its operations. Lifesupply's objective it to grow annually, both organically and through acquisition, with the goal of establishing itself as one of the largest online commercial platforms for medical, pharmaceutical, safety and health related products in the country.

Lifesupply plans to further expand through acquisition by acquiring profitable operations that complement the Company's business model. The Company plans to integrate those operations into its existing operations, enabling it to offer a broader scope of inventory, products and services to its customer base.

This release and prior releases are available on the Company's web site located at www.lifesupplyhealth.com .

About Orthoactive

Ortho Active is a premiere manufacturer and distributor of orthopedic products to the orthotic, prosthetic, rehab, and retail medical industries in Canada. After doing business in Canada for more than 30 years we have developed a reputation for quality products and service that is unsurpassed. Ortho Active is a national leader in orthopedic softgoods, with the bulk of our products being manufactured in our facility just outside of Vancouver B.C. We also distribute unique high-quality orthotic product lines from around the world such as Schein Orthopedic, Ultraflex Systems and Aspen Medical. We provide a world class prosthetic product offering including components, fabrication supplies, Freedom lower extremity products from Proteor and VGK Fluidic controlled knees from Orthomobility. Visit our website at www.orthoactive.com to view our full product offering.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the Company, within the meaning of applicable securities law, and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "continue", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the performance of our operating subsidiaries, our ability to implement our business strategy, general economic conditions, our ability to sell products, our ability to raise capital, and other factors that are detailed in our prospectus filed with the securities commission. Readers are urged to read all of the Company's risk factors. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or what value the Company will derive from them. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations and estimates.

For further information: Investor Relations, Daniel Southan-Dwyer, [email protected]; 1 (833) 811-LIFE (5433), (Visit www.lifesupplyhealth.com)