LIFESUPPLY APPOINTS DR. MARGARET CLARKE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lifesupply Health Supplies Inc. (the "Company" or "Lifesupply"), a national online retailer of medical, health and safety products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Margaret Clarke to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Margaret Clarke was named one of the Top 100 Physicians of the Century according to the Alberta Medical Association. She received a Centennial Medal in recognition of her unique contributions to child health and development in Alberta. In 2013, Dr. Clarke was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Medal in recognition for her contributions in autism. She has expertise in providing health care in remote settings, in indigenous communities, and in women's shelters. She is a Developmental Paediatrician in Vancouver and formerly a Professor in the Faculty of Paediatrics at the University of Calgary.

Abdul Ladha, CEO of Lifesupply commented "We are very fortunate to have Dr. Margaret Clarke bring her experience and expertise to the board of Lifesupply. Her industry knowledge will be invaluable in moving Lifesupply forward."

"I am both honoured and excited to join the Board of Lifesupply," said Dr. Clarke. "This is an exciting time in medicine, with information technologies combining with advanced treatments and innovative products to offer better health care - in every way. Lifesupply has a critically important mission to fulfil this promise by delivering more affordable and accessible medical products for people who need them."

About Lifesupply

Lifesupply is engaged in the business of the marketing and sale of health and medical products, and related services. The Company operates various online sites, including "lifesupply.com" and "lifesupply.ca", that provide consumers access to over 55,000 products (SKU's) of health and medical products.

The Company has over a decade of experience in the medical supplies industry and an outstanding team of founding investors that form the basis of its operations. Lifesupply's objective it to grow annually, both organically and through acquisition, with the goal of establishing itself as one of the largest online commercial platforms for medical, pharmaceutical, safety and health related products in the country.

Lifesupply plans to further expand through acquisition by acquiring profitable operations that complement the Company's business model. The Company plans to integrate those operations into its existing operations, enabling it to offer a broader scope of inventory, products and services to its customer base.

