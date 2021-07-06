LifeSpeak Virtually Opens The Market

LifeSpeak is the leading digital mental health and wellbeing education platform, providing employees and health plan members (and their families) with remote access to leading experts in mental health, physical wellness, financial health, family relationships and professional skills development, through a proprietary collection of content and tools. A leader in health-tech, LifeSpeak has a well-established 17 year track record of effectiveness, engagement and client retention.

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone of the beginning of our stock trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)," said Michael Held, CEO and Founder, LifeSpeak Inc. "As we enter this exciting new chapter of growth for LifeSpeak, Nolan and I are very grateful to the LifeSpeak team, our partners, and our amazing clients that have invested in taking care of those that take care of their business."

Date: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

