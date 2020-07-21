LifeSignals Wireless Medical Biosensor LP1250 receives FDA clearance

Healthcare professionals can remotely access patient data via third-party software for the screening and monitoring of common Cardiac Arrhythmias such Atrial Fibrillation, enabling rapid treatment decisions, independent of patient location.

"This FDA clearance represents a major step forward in our drive to 'untether' patient monitoring systems," said Surendar Magar, co-founder and CEO of LifeSignals. "The interoperable Biosensor gives partners access to a ready-to-integrate, multi-parameter medical wearable with a straightforward ecosystem for fast on-boarding. Once in use, it enables remote patient monitoring services to be expanded rapidly and professionals can make faster treatment decisions while patients can be confident of receiving data-driven, personalized therapy."

The LifeSignals Wireless Medical Biosensor LP1250 has several unique features:

72-hour data capture of two-channel ECG and Heart Rate data for enhanced patient diagnosis

Single use device that reduces infection control concerns and operational costs

Lightweight and splash-proof for improved patient comfort and compliance

Proprietary patented single-chip LC1100 Life Signal Processor platform, allowing secure capture, storage and transmission of patient data even in 'noisy' multi-patient hospital environments

FDA clearance follows CE marking and HSA approval. The LifeSignals Wireless Medical Biosensor LP1250 will be sold worldwide as a white-labeled device through a network of partnerships from OEMs and telehealth software providers to specialist hospital facilities.

