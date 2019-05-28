LifeScan Names Alisandra Rizzolo Head of Transformation

MALVERN, Pa., May 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- LifeScan announced today that it has named medical-device executive Alisandra Rizzolo Head of Transformation effective immediately. Rizzolo brings more than 20-years experience in business transformation and building patient- and employee-centered cultures to LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand, which has 20 million patients worldwide.

Rizzolo most recently was Vice President and General Manager Customer Experience for Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, where she transformed key capabilities, processes, and platforms to deliver new streams of revenue while simplifying the business model. Prior to Stryker, she held numerous leadership positions and led customer-facing and global infrastructure teams at Xerox and Pitney Bowes.

At LifeScan, Rizzolo will be responsible for building an operational foundation that drives the business forward and enhances the patient experience. "It is an exciting time for LifeScan as we transition to an independent company and pursue new opportunities on behalf of people with diabetes," says Val Asbury, LifeScan President and CEO. "Ali's experience in building best-in-class infrastructures and advancing customer-focused capabilities will help ensure LifeScan remains a world leader in diabetes care while also setting us up for future growth and success."

"I have close relatives and friends who have diabetes, so LifeScan's mission speaks to me directly," Rizzolo says. "This is a great opportunity for me to help shape the future of diabetes health and wellness in a meaningful way. The talent of the leaders and their focus to build a strong business that prioritizes patients is inspiring to me. I am looking forward to be a part of it."

About LifeScan

With a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes, LifeScan is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring – globally more than 20 million people depend on OneTouch brand products to help them manage their diabetes. For over 35 years, LifeScan has had an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for people with diabetes by developing products defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. For more information, visit www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com.

