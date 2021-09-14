LifeRaft, Topo.ai Partner to Deliver Streamlined Intelligence to Security Industry

Critical intel from LifeRaft's Navigator integrated and enriched in TopoONE platform

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - LifeRaft, which provides a leading open source threat intelligence platform, and Topo.ai, which provides the security industry's most flexible critical event management platform, today announce their partnership. This partnership integrates the social media, deep web, and darknet intelligence feeds from LifeRaft's Navigator platform into the TopoONE platform, where it is displayed alongside other third-party risk intelligence feeds, OSINT, and proprietary data.

"I've always admired the security industry for the trust and collaboration security professionals have when it really matters. This partnership is a true representation of that kind of collaboration," said Mary Jane Leslie, Chief Growth Officer at LifeRaft. "This is more than an integration of platforms, this is listening to our customers and aligning offerings to bring more value to the industry and better security programs to the market."

The partnership sets a new standard for cooperation between security technology vendors. The Navigator integration is simple to activate and use within the TopoONE platform. Threat intelligence from Navigator is displayed along with any other subscription or open-source intelligence feeds. Mutual customers select which Navigator intelligence feeds are displayed, when they are displayed, and for whom. Not only does this partnership provide a powerful joint solution, but it does so without the complexities and costs often seen with integrations and intelligence sharing within the industry.

"This partnership is exciting from a user standpoint as it brings together two companies that feature best-in-class security solutions, customer service, and team-driven culture," said Robert Gummer, NFL Director of Intelligence Operations. "As a security professional, this is a win for everyone fortunate enough to have them as partners."

"Our primary goal as an organization is to enable our customers with the power of control. One of the many ways we do this is by providing the ability to choose whatever intelligence is needed and easily adjust their selections at any time as priorities change," said Scot McLeod, Topo.ai VP of Marketing and Business Development. "This flexibility and ease of use is enthusiastically received by security teams who are no longer bound by rigid systems, a core commitment we share in common with our colleagues at LifeRaft."

About LifeRaft:

LifeRaft is a technology company that bridges the gap between traditional physical security and digital data discovery as the threat landscape continues to evolve online. Our threat intelligence platform, Navigator, automates the aggregation and filtering of critical data from surface web to darknet sources, enabling users to monitor and investigate threats, events, and issues specific to their scope of work.

For more information, visit liferaftinc.com .

About Topo.ai

Topo.ai is widely recognized for providing the leading critical event management platform for corporate security teams. Our customers utilize a common operating picture to manage threat alerts from internal and external systems, ensuring a rapid, accurate and consistent response to critical events. We are dedicated to serving as a true partner to our customers, committed to providing the highest level of service and accommodating all current and future security initiatives. We deliver on these commitments with the broadest combination of choice, flexibility and service in the industry. Learn more at topo.ai.

