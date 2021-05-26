LifeRaft Announces Partnership With Leading Web Isolation Provider, Authentic8

HALIFAX, NS, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - LifeRaft, an intelligence provider in the corporate security sector, is announcing its partnership with a California-based web isolation company, Authentic8, enabling secure browsing on LifeRaft's platform.

Authentic8's Silo Web Isolation is now embedded directly into LifeRaft's proprietary security intelligence platform, Navigator, allowing for seamless browsing and secure online investigations, even when researchers explore external links and domains outside of the Navigator platform.

"This integration has been a functionality we've been looking to incorporate into our platform for a few years," says Eduardo Capouya, Chief Technology Officer at LifeRaft. "The fact that we can bring it to market with such an innovative company as Authentic8 makes this even more exciting."

Authentic8's patented Silo Web Isolation Platform works by creating an isolation layer between users and the web. All web code is executed in a disposable container in the cloud, keeping it from reaching the network or the user's device. Silo embeds security, identity, and data policies directly into the browser.

"Analysts using the Navigator security intelligence platform can click on any live links without fear. The pages will seamlessly and safely load inside the Silo platform," says Miguel Ramos, Head of Product at Authentic8. "Ultimately, users will pivot into Silo for Research for further investigation in all corners of the web, securely and anonymously."

Silo for Research is a purpose-built analyst research platform that provides an integrated suite of workflow productivity tools and enhanced OSINT tradecraft functionality, ensuring 100% isolation from toxic content.

"Authentic8 is a leader in this space and we see this as the first phase of integration," said Capouya. "We look forward to continuing to deepen the integration to offer even further advancements to our customers."

Both LifeRaft and Authentic8 look forward to leveraging their shared partnership to enable greater access to secure open source intelligence research and investigations.

About LifeRaft Inc.

Based out of Nova Scotia, Canada, LifeRaft was incorporated in 2014 with a clear objective to advance corporate security. We deliver solutions to organizations that allow them to respond appropriately to the challenges they face from the global adoption of open source channels.

For more information, please consult www.liferaftinc.com

About Authentic8

The world's most at-risk organizations rely on Authentic8 to eliminate the risk of using the web. More than 500 government agencies and commercial enterprises trust Authentic8's cloud-based Silo Web Isolation Platform to separate the things they care about — like apps, data and devices — from the things they can't trust — like external websites, users and unmanaged devices.

Authentic8 rethinks the decades-old approach to web access. Through proactive security and policy control, customers have the assurance they need that web use is safe and compliant in every session.

