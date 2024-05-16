LifeLabs workers in Local 389 ratify new agreement!

BARRIE, ON, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - After 13 days on the picket line and over a year in bargaining, LifeLabs workers in Local 389 voted to ratify their new collective agreement.

These workers took on a fight against clawbacks to their paid sick leave in exchange for a wage increase. LifeLabs is a multimillion-dollar corporation that makes its money because of these workers – they deserve a fair compensation package that includes a livable wage increase and paid sick leave.

"This employer tried to wait out LifeLabs workers and pit part-time and full-time staff against each other – but we showed them that united, the workers will never be defeated, said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick. "They held the line until their needs were met. The employer may have deep pockets but that's no match for the collective power of organized workers!"

This majority female workforce includes Labratory Technicians and Medical Laboratory Assistants who provide the highest quality of patient care and perform critical medical testing to ensure timely diagnosis. They walked the picket line at LifeLabs locations across Simcoe County and stood firm in their demands for a fair contract despite the employer bringing in scab labour. They forced the employer to prioritize patient care and workers over profits.

LifeLabs Local 389 is part of OPSEU/SEFPO Sector 19: Blood Services and Diagnostics.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: Kim Johnston, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications, 416-550-4665, [email protected]